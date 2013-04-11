* Iron ore tops $140; trader sees resistance building at
$145
* Iron ore swaps stretch gains, SGX volume at record in
March
(Updates rebar price)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, April 11 Spot iron ore topped $140 a
tonne after a gap of nearly a month as Chinese steel producers
restocked the raw material, hoping demand will pick up during
the seasonally stronger second quarter.
Iron ore has rebounded around 6 percent after hitting
three-month lows in mid-March, but remains nearly 12 percent
below this year's peak. Further price gains will hinge on
whether steel sales in China, the world's top consumer and
producer, gather pace.
Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI climbed
1.1 percent to $140.60 a tonne on Wednesday, the highest level
since March 12, according to data compiler Steel Index.
"We are getting more enquiries for cargo, there's a bit of
replenishment that's going on," said a physical iron ore trader
in Hong Kong.
Steel demand in China typically peaks during the second
quarter as construction projects resume along with a shift to
warmer weather.
But with first-quarter demand slower than normal, dragging
down steel prices and bloating inventories to record levels,
traders say April-June demand has to be much stronger.
"We might see some resistance from mills if iron ore rises
to $145 and steel demand doesn't perk up," the trader said.
The most active October rebar contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange closed 0.4 percent weaker at 3,825
yuan ($620) a tonne after rising more than 1 percent intraday.
The price is up more than 3 percent from last week's four-month
lows, but 13 percent below this year's high.
Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto sold a
cargo of 61 percent grade Australian Pilbara iron ore fines at
$140.88 a tonne in a tender on Wednesday, up from $135.88 at a
tender for the same grade last week, traders said.
Rio offered the cargo at tender after failing to draw high
bids when it first tried to sell it via the China Beijing
International Mining Exchange (CBMX) platform on Tuesday with an
offer of $140.50 per tonne, traders said.
On Thursday, a 20,000-tonne cargo of 63.5 percent grade
Brazilian fines traded at 1,020 yuan a tonne on CBMX, traders
said.
That works out to about $146 per tonne, excluding port and
other charges, higher than Platts 63.5 percent grade assessment
of $143.40, suggesting mills are willing to pay high prices at
the moment, said the Hong Kong trader.
SWAPS RISE
Iron ore swaps extended recent gains as traders anticipated
higher spot prices.
The May contract traded at $138.25 and at $138.50
a tonne in Asian deals, up against Wednesday's settlement of
$137.25. The June contract rose to $133 from $131.81.
The contracts are cleared by top global clearer Singapore
Exchange, which set a record monthly volume of 18.5
million tonnes in March. That brought cleared contracts for the
first quarter to 51.5 million tonnes, also an all-time high for
a three-month period, the exchange said in a statement.
But other traders are exercising caution given how volatile
iron ore prices have been in recent years.
"Currently we only have 70,000-80,000 tonnes of cargo that
are arriving. That is a third of our normal volume in a month,"
said a Shanghai-based trader.
"We're waiting to see whether steel prices will stay high
for a longer period of time."
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0711 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT3 3825 -16.00 -0.42
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 140.6 +1.50 +1.08
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 141.41 +1.21 +0.86
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.1939 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Joseph Radford and Muralikumar Anantharaman)