By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, April 15 Shanghai steel futures
dropped more than 2 percent on Monday in a broad-based sell-off
of risky assets after China's economy grew less than expected in
the first quarter, suggesting softer demand in the world's top
commodity consumer.
The weakness in steel prices knocked down iron ore swaps as
investors bet on softer spot rates with Chinese demand for the
steelmaking raw material likely to take a hit.
The most-traded rebar contract for October delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange touched a session low of
3,711 yuan ($600) a tonne, not far off a four-month low of 3,705
yuan hit in early April.
It closed at 3,738 yuan, down 2.4 percent.
China's economy grew at an annual rate of 7.7 percent in the
first quarter, below market expectations for an 8.0 percent
expansion and frustrating investors hoping the world's No. 2
economy would rebound after posting its weakest growth in 13
years in 2012.
"The data suggests that China's economic recovery is
extremely weak, much slower than expected, while steel output
remains at record levels, which will put downward pressure on
steel prices," said Qiu Yuecheng, an analyst with steel trading
platform Xiben New Line Co Ltd in Shanghai.
China has been producing crude steel in excess of 2 million
tonnes a day since February as mills in the world's biggest
steel consumer and producer banked on demand that usually peaks
during the second quarter.
The Chinese data came after soft U.S. retail sales and
consumer sentiment numbers raised doubts about the economic
recovery momentum in the world's top economy, driving down
commodities and equities on Friday.
"Near term, commodities could remain under pressure because
the two giants in Asia (China and India) have shown that they
are not doing that well, euro zone indicators are looking at a
deepening recession and U.S. greenshoots are not sprouting up at
a spectacular rate either," said Vishnu Varathan, market
economist at Mizuho Corporate Bank.
Iron ore swaps fell in sympathy with Chinese steel futures.
The May contract traded as low as $134 a tonne after
settling at $138.50 on Friday, while the June contract
slipped to a trough of $129 from $133.37, traders
said.
Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI was flat
at $141 a tonne on Friday, according to data provider Steel
Index, as buying interest tapered off.
Lower inventories of iron ore prodded Chinese steel mills to
restock last week, helping iron ore prices gain nearly 4 percent
for the week, the biggest such gain since early January.
But the restocking pace has been modest with mills limiting
raw material stocks given a cautious outlook for steel demand.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0715 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT3 3738 -92.00 -2.40
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 141 +0.10 +0.07
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 141.44 +0.03 +0.02
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.1922 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Ruby Lian in Shanghai; Editing by Tom
Hogue)