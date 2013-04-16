* Shanghai rebar levels off after early losses but down 0.2 pct * Iron ore trades unaffected, slow but steady (Updates final Shanghai rebar price) By David Stanway and Ruby Lian BEIJING, April 16 Shanghai steel futures inched down on Tuesday on lingering worries about China's economy and weak U.S. state manufacturing data, while traders said iron ore purchases remained slow but steady in the mainland, the world's biggest consuming nation. The most-traded rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended the day at 3,750 yuan ($610) a tonne, levelling off from a mid-morning low of 3,665 yuan -- its worst showing since early December -- but still down 0.21 percent from the previous close. They fell 1.9 percent on Monday. While iron ore prices have remained stable, the weakness in rebar futures is likely to have an impact eventually, said Peter J. Cho, an iron ore derivatives broker with ICAP in Singapore. "I think iron ore prices this month will remain stable, but as rebar continues to be weak, iron ore cannot maintain at these levels and there is a lot of steel inventory to work through before we see price increases," he said. China's annual GDP growth reached 7.7 percent in the first quarter, the country's statistics bureau revealed on Monday, deflating market expectations and leading to a wide-ranging commodity sell-off. And the pace of growth in New York state manufacturing slowed more than expected in April as new orders tumbled, the latest data to suggest the U.S. economy lost some steam heading into the second quarter, data from the New York Federal Reserve showed on Monday. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index , a globally watched indicator, fell 2.2 percent on Monday for its sharpest one-day loss since December 2011, ending at its lowest level since the end of June 2012. IRON ORE HOLDS GROUND The short-term reaction to the data has added to the anxieties in the Chinese steel sector, with demand uncertain and overproduction continuing to sap prices. An iron ore trader in Beijing described the market as "neither dead nor alive", saying that business had been weak since the beginning of the year. But a manager at a trading firm based in southern China said while buying was slow, he was still confident demand was on an upward trajectory and that prices would remain steady. "I have been talking to steel mills every day trying to make sales and the market isn't so good right now, but the prices are still stable, which is a good thing," he said. "We have just bought 150,000 tonnes from Brazil and we already have a buyer -- what we see is that the big steel mills are still buying and it is the smaller mills that are very cautious right now." Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI was steady on Monday, dipping less than 0.1 percent to $140.9 per tonne, according to data provider the Steel Index. Hopes that China's economy was on its way to a full recovery had pushed steel output up to 191.75 million tonnes in the first quarter of this year, which on an annualised basis would amount to an 8.5 percent increase compared to the whole of 2012. But there are signs that underlying steel demand has not risen to match the surge in output, with steel product stocks in 22 cities hitting a record 15.56 million tonnes in March, according to data from the China Iron and Steel Association. Analysts and traders expect Chinese steel output to remain at more than 2 million tonnes a day in the coming months, traditionally the peak consumption period, but mills remain wary about making any big iron ore purchases. "Chinese mills will continue production levels but iron ore prices are still too high for restocking," said Cho. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0331 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 3750 -8.00 -0.21 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 140.9 -0.10 -0.07 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 141.31 -0.79 -0.56 *In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1871 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)