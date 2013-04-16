* Shanghai rebar levels off after early losses but down 0.2
pct
* Iron ore trades unaffected, slow but steady
(Updates final Shanghai rebar price)
By David Stanway and Ruby Lian
BEIJING, April 16 Shanghai steel futures inched
down on Tuesday on lingering worries about China's economy and
weak U.S. state manufacturing data, while traders said iron ore
purchases remained slow but steady in the mainland, the world's
biggest consuming nation.
The most-traded rebar contract for October delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange ended the day at 3,750 yuan
($610) a tonne, levelling off from a mid-morning low of 3,665
yuan -- its worst showing since early December -- but still down
0.21 percent from the previous close. They fell 1.9 percent on
Monday.
While iron ore prices have remained stable, the weakness in
rebar futures is likely to have an impact eventually, said Peter
J. Cho, an iron ore derivatives broker with ICAP in Singapore.
"I think iron ore prices this month will remain stable, but
as rebar continues to be weak, iron ore cannot maintain at these
levels and there is a lot of steel inventory to work through
before we see price increases," he said.
China's annual GDP growth reached 7.7 percent in the first
quarter, the country's statistics bureau revealed on Monday,
deflating market expectations and leading to a wide-ranging
commodity sell-off.
And the pace of growth in New York state manufacturing
slowed more than expected in April as new orders tumbled, the
latest data to suggest the U.S. economy lost some steam heading
into the second quarter, data from the New York Federal Reserve
showed on Monday.
The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
, a globally watched indicator, fell 2.2 percent on
Monday for its sharpest one-day loss since December 2011, ending
at its lowest level since the end of June 2012.
IRON ORE HOLDS GROUND
The short-term reaction to the data has added to the
anxieties in the Chinese steel sector, with demand uncertain and
overproduction continuing to sap prices.
An iron ore trader in Beijing described the market as
"neither dead nor alive", saying that business had been weak
since the beginning of the year.
But a manager at a trading firm based in southern China said
while buying was slow, he was still confident demand was on an
upward trajectory and that prices would remain steady.
"I have been talking to steel mills every day trying to make
sales and the market isn't so good right now, but the prices are
still stable, which is a good thing," he said.
"We have just bought 150,000 tonnes from Brazil and we
already have a buyer -- what we see is that the big steel mills
are still buying and it is the smaller mills that are very
cautious right now."
Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI was
steady on Monday, dipping less than 0.1 percent to $140.9 per
tonne, according to data provider the Steel Index.
Hopes that China's economy was on its way to a full recovery
had pushed steel output up to 191.75 million tonnes in the first
quarter of this year, which on an annualised basis would amount
to an 8.5 percent increase compared to the whole of 2012.
But there are signs that underlying steel demand has not
risen to match the surge in output, with steel product stocks in
22 cities hitting a record 15.56 million tonnes in March,
according to data from the China Iron and Steel Association.
Analysts and traders expect Chinese steel output to remain
at more than 2 million tonnes a day in the coming months,
traditionally the peak consumption period, but mills remain wary
about making any big iron ore purchases.
"Chinese mills will continue production levels but iron ore
prices are still too high for restocking," said Cho.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0331 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHANGHAI REBAR* 3750 -8.00 -0.21
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 140.9 -0.10 -0.07
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 141.31 -0.79 -0.56
*In yuan/tonne
#Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading
day
($1 = 6.1871 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)