By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, April 17 Shanghai steel futures
dropped for a fourth straight day on Wednesday, reflecting
uncertainty on the outlook for Chinese demand that may curb
appetite for raw material iron ore.
The price of iron ore -- China's biggest commodity import by
volume and the top money spinner for global miners Vale
, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
-- fell back below $140 a tonne this week and remains 12
percent off this year's peak as slower Chinese economic growth
kept demand in check.
Price offers for imported iron ore cargoes in China fell by
a dollar per tonne on Wednesday, after the benchmark 62-percent
grade .IO62-CNI=SI declined 1.1 percent to $139.40 a tonne on
Tuesday, based on data from compiler Steel Index.
"Many mills in China continued to retreat from the market as
the outlook looks increasingly bearish," the Steel Index said.
Rio Tinto sold a cargo of 61-percent grade Australian
Pilbara iron ore fines at $138.59 per tonne at a tender on
Tuesday, down more than $2 from a sale of a similar grade last
week, traders said.
Limited offers for spot cargoes are helping provide some
support to iron ore prices, but it may be difficult for mills to
buy big volumes since weaker steel prices mean they continue to
incur losses, said a Shanghai-based trader.
"We are not keen on taking positions right now. Although we
believe that there's still underlying demand because to continue
running the mills (steel producers) need iron ore, the overall
direction of the market is not very clear," he said.
The most actively traded rebar contract for October delivery
on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 0.6
percent at 3,699 yuan ($600) a tonne.
Rebar, or reinforcing bar, a steel product used in
construction, hit a 2013 low of 3,665 yuan on Tuesday during a
broad-based sell-off in commodities sparked by worries over
slower growth in China and the United States.
China's economy grew a less-than-forecast 7.7 percent in the
first quarter, dashing market hopes for a rebound to at least 8
percent in the world's No. 2 economy.
Still, global miners are pinning their hopes on Chinese
demand staying firm.
BHP Billiton maintained its guidance for full-year
production of 183 million tonnes. Despite the bad weather, BHP
said iron ore output increased 6 percent during the March
quarter to 40.2 million tonnes.
Rival Rio Tinto said on Tuesday that it remained on track to
boost output of the steelmaking material to 265 million tonnes
this year under a multi-billion-dollar expansion plan.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0724 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT3 3699 -21.00 -0.56
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 139.4 -1.50 -1.06
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 139.83 -1.48 -1.05
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.1831 Chinese yuan)
