* Shanghai rebar falls as much as 3.3 pct in broad sell-off * China daily steel output up 2.5 pct early April By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, April 18 Shanghai rebar futures fell to their lowest in more than seven months on Thursday, swept down by the broad sell-off in commodities fuelled by worries over prospects for global economic growth. Iron ore prices were little changed, supported by tight spot supplies of spot cargoes and as Chinese mills held production high. But traders and analysts say iron ore prices may decline if steel demand in top consumer China doesn't pick up pace during the seasonally strong second quarter. The most traded rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down nearly 2 percent at 3,651 yuan ($590) a tonne. Rebar, used in construction, fell to as low as 3,598 yuan, its weakest since Sept. 10, 2012, as investors further cut holdings in risky assets, driving copper below $7,000 for the first time since October 2011 and Brent crude to 9-1/2-month lows. "Chinese steel prices are under pressure, and if any more supply comes online it's going to have a big impact on prices," said Jamie Pearce, head of iron ore broking at SSY Futures. China's daily crude steel output stood at 2.124 million tonnes over the first 10 days of April, up 2.5 percent from the last 10 days in March, industry data showed. Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI was nearly flat at $139.30 a tonne on Wednesday, according to data provider Steel Index. Pearce said the iron ore physical market remained "surprisingly tight," helping support prices. But some traders are exercising caution as steel prices continue to fall. "We have a few cargoes and we're just trying to sell those. We're not pushing too much, we're not planning to buy yet because we're not sure where the market's headed," said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader. The caution reflects a hazy outlook for steel demand. While sales of steel products have improved slightly from late March, they are not recovering as fast as the market had expected. That leaves both mills and traders with large steel inventories as Chinese producers, continuously fighting to hold on to market share in a fragmented industry, keep their blast furnaces running, further weighing on prices. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0702 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 3651 -69.00 -1.85 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 139.3 -0.10 -0.07 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 139.59 -0.24 -0.17 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1=6.1723 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)