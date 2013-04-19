* Mills limiting iron ore stocks on tepid steel demand
* Shanghai rebar on course for worst week since February
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, April 19 Spot iron ore prices were on
track for their second weekly loss out of three as Chinese steel
mills limit their inventories of the raw material amid slower
growth in steel demand in the world's biggest consumer.
Shanghai steel futures were headed for their worst week
in two months after being sold off along with other commodities
by investors wary about the prospects for the global economy
following recent bleak data from the United States and China.
The recent commodities sell-off piled up the pressure on
Chinese steel prices that are already battling tepid demand,
prompting small and mid-sized steel producers to limit their
stockpiles of iron ore.
"Demand (for iron ore) is still there but mills are only
buying hand to mouth these days," said a shipping manager for a
Shanghai-based iron ore trading firm.
"They have less inventories of raw materials because they
have a huge inventory of steel products."
Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI slipped
half a percent to $138.60 a tonne on Thursday, the lowest since
April 8, according to data provider Steel Index. For the week so
far, iron ore has lost 1.7 percent.
Most small to mid-sized Chinese steel mills are keeping iron
ore inventories good for 2-3 weeks of use versus well more than
a month in a boom market, the manager said.
Stocks of steel products in 22 Chinese cities hit a record
15.56 million tonnes in March, according to data from the China
Iron and Steel Association.
"We're not just getting the momentum in steel prices to
allow an orderly destocking in that inventory," said Graeme
Train, commodities analyst at Macquarie in Shanghai.
The most traded rebar contract for October delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange was little changed at 3,649
yuan ($590) a tonne by the midday break. It fell to a
seven-month low of 3,598 yuan on Thursday.
Rebar, used in construction, is down nearly 5 percent for
the week, its steepest such loss since late February.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0425 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT3 3649 +6.00 +0.16
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 138.6 -0.70 -0.50
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 138.85 -0.74 -0.53
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.1813 Chinese yuan)
