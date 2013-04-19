* Mills limiting iron ore stocks on tepid steel demand * Shanghai rebar on course for worst week since February (Updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, April 19 Spot iron ore prices were on track for their second weekly loss in three as Chinese steel mills limit their inventories of the raw material amid slower growth in steel demand in the world's biggest consumer. Shanghai steel futures were headed for their worst week in two months after being sold off along with other commodities by investors wary about the prospects for the global economy, following bleak data from the United States and China. The commodities sell-off piled up pressure on Chinese steel prices that are already battling tepid demand, prompting small and mid-sized steel producers to limit stockpiles of iron ore. "Demand (for iron ore) is still there, but mills are only buying hand to mouth these days," said the shipping manager of a Shanghai-based iron ore trading firm. "They have less inventories of raw materials because they have a huge inventory of steel products." Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI slipped half a percent to $138.60 a tonne on Thursday, the lowest since April 8, according to data provider the Steel Index. For the week so far, iron ore has lost 1.7 percent. Most small- to mid-sized Chinese steel mills are keeping iron ore inventories good for 2 to 3 weeks of use versus well over a month in a boom market, the manager said. Stocks of steel products in 22 Chinese cities hit a record 15.56 million tonnes in March, data from industry body the China Iron and Steel Association shows. "We're just not getting the momentum in steel prices to allow an orderly destocking in that inventory," said Graeme Train, a commodities analyst at Macquarie in Shanghai. The most traded rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 1.2 percent at 3,686 yuan ($600) a tonne, tracking firmer equities. Despite the gain, rebar, used in construction, fell more than 4 percent for the week, its steepest such loss since late February, after hitting a seven-month low of 3,598 yuan on Thursday. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0702 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 3686 +43.00 +1.18 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 138.6 -0.70 -0.50 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 138.85 -0.74 -0.53 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1=6.1813 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)