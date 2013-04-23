* China PMI drops to 50.5 in April vs 51.6 in March * China steel inventory at over 21 mln T, near record high * Iron ore steady, tight spot supply supporting prices (Updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, April 23 Shanghai rebar futures dropped to the lowest in more than seven months on Tuesday after data showed China's manufacturing sector growth slowed in April, piling pressure on steel prices already squeezed by tepid demand. The flash HSBC purchasing managers' index for China dropped to 50.5 in April from 51.6 in March as new export orders shrank, fuelling a drop in riskier assets such as commodities and equities. China's industry ministry said separately that companies had no strong desire to invest given weak demand and overcapacity, and that it did not see any improvement in the difficulties they face in an uncertain global environment. The most briskly traded rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange touched a session low of 3,584 yuan ($580) per tonne, its weakest since Sept. 10, 2012. It closed down 1.9 percent at 3,600 yuan. "It will be very challenging for steel prices to recover in May," said Helen Lau, senior mining analyst at UOB-Kay Hian in Hong Kong. "From my conversations with steel firms, they know there are many uncertainties ahead and they know that there's no monetary stimulus. Maybe there's demand, but end-users are seeking lower prices." Inventories of five major steel products -- including construction-used rebar -- held by Chinese traders remained high at more than 21 million tonnes as of April 12 from a record 22.5 million tonnes in mid-March, said Lau, reflecting a slow pickup in demand. Steel demand in China, the world's largest consumer and producer, usually peaks during the second quarter along with construction activity. But the latest PMI data suggests the world's No. 2 economy still faces headwinds in the current quarter, after its gross domestic product grew by a less than forecast 7.7 percent in January-March. TIGHT SUPPLY Spot iron ore prices were steady in China, although offers for some cargoes were firmer while bids were scarce. A 70,000-tonne cargo of 62.7-percent grade Australian Newman iron ore fines was offered at $139.50 a tonne on the China Beijing International Mining Exchange (CBMX) platform, traders said. A cargo of the same grade was sold at $138 per tonne on Monday, CBMX data showed. Another shipment, of 100,000 tonnes of Australian 61-percent grade MAC fines, was offered at $139 a tonne on CBMX, traders said. With most Chinese mills continuing to keep production high, demand for raw material iron ore has been mostly steady, although buyers have been purchasing in small volumes, traders said "There's still a lot of talk about supply being tight. People are buying as and when needed, which is keeping the spot price relatively high," said Jamie Pearce, head of iron ore broking at SSY Futures. Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI was unchanged at $138 a tonne on Monday, according to data provider Steel Index. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0709 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 3600 -71.00 -1.93 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 138 +0.00 +0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 138.88 +0.45 +0.33 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1826 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Joseph Radford and Himani Sarkar)