* Chinese mills resell iron ore cargoes on soft steel market * Shanghai rebar firms, but still 6 pct below April peak * China steel market to stay weak in May-industry group * Vale Q1 net profit drops 18 pct despite cost cuts (Updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, April 25 Spot iron ore prices dropped to the lowest in nearly five weeks as a soft outlook for steel demand in top market China curbed buying interest, prompting Chinese mills to sell some cargoes hoping to make quicker returns. Some Chinese steel producers such as Baosteel Group , which are traditionally buyers of iron ore, have trading units that allow them to also unload cargoes into the market. "With the steel market not so good, these mills can probably get their money back quickly if they resell iron ore instead of using them to produce steel," said a shipping manager for an iron ore trading firm in Shanghai. "Some mills are offering their cargo in the market which means that they have more than enough supply for their current production rate." China's steel market is slated to remain weak in May, traditionally a peak consumption period, with downstream demand still uncertain and prices expected to remain low, the country's steel industry association warned on Thursday. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI fell nearly 1 percent to $135.10 a tonne on Wednesday, according to data provider Steel Index. That is iron ore's cheapest level since March 21 and puts it not very far from its 2013 low of $132.90 touched in mid-March. The price of the main ingredient for steel has fallen 15 percent from this year's peak. Even as they keep their steel production high, many small to midsize mills which typically buy iron ore off the spot market, are limiting their iron ore inventories. 'LUKEWARM DEMAND' Stockpiles of iron ore at 25 major Chinese ports stood at 71.1 million tonnes as of April 22, up by 570,000 tonnes from the previous week, according to the Xinhua news agency. While the level remains well below the nearly 96 million tonnes in late November, the latest increase in port inventories reflects slack demand from buyers, traders said. "Some steel mills in Shandong told me that many are making a loss between several tens to 200 yuan amid lukewarm demand and falling steel prices," said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader. "Iron ore prices are softening even when supply is tight, so they are likely to fall further given expected supply increases in May and June," he said. Traders expect seaborne supply to rise over the next two months as production in top miners Australia and Brazil rebound after cyclones and rains disrupted first-quarter output. Brazil's Vale, the world's biggest iron ore producer, reported an 18 percent drop in first-quarter net profit as lower sales countered cost cuts. Shanghai rebar futures rose 0.9 percent to close at 3,648 yuan ($590) a tonne on Thursday. But they remain 6 percent below April highs, after hitting a 7-1/2-month trough of 3,578 yuan per tonne on Wednesday. Traders are not too optimistic that the iron ore market will bounce back after a long weekend in China. Chinese markets are shut from April 29 to May 1 for public holidays. "Though steel mills are holding low inventories, they are still reluctant to take large cargoes due to tight cash flow and the anticipation of weak market demand," said another trader in Shanghai. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0709 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 3648 +31.00 +0.86 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 135.1 -1.30 -0.95 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 136.64 +0.00 +0.00 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1781 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Ruby Lian in SHANGHAI; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)