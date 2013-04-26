* Iron ore at 5-week lows, down in 8 of past 9 sessions
* Lean buying interest ahead of China holidays
* Vale sees iron ore at $110-$160 on China demand
* Shanghai rebar eyes second straight weekly loss
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, April 26 Iron ore prices drifted to
five-week lows, and are headed for their biggest weekly fall
since mid-March, ahead of a long holiday weekend in top importer
China that has thinned demand already hurt by a shaky steel
market.
Chinese markets will be shut between April 29 and May 1 for
public holidays, and traders are uncertain buying interest will
return when they reopen next Thursday.
"We are not positive about the market, mainly because of
weak steel prices. This is supposed to be the peak consumption
season for steel, but it's not happening," said an iron ore
trader in Shanghai.
In response to slower steel demand, many small- and midsize
steel mills in China have been limiting their own inventories of
iron ore, opting to buy only when needed.
"Instead of holding inventory for 15 to 20 days, they keep
smaller stockpiles and just replenish quickly. That's why
there's better demand for prompt cargo than future cargo," the
trader said.
Iron ore with 62 percent iron content, the industry
benchmark, dropped 50 cents to $134.60 a tonne on Thursday, its
weakest since March 21, based on data from information provider
Steel Index.
The price of iron ore -- the biggest money spinner for top
miners Vale and Rio Tinto -- has
fallen in eight of the last nine sessions. For the week, it was
down 2.5 percent so far, the biggest such drop since the week
ended March 15.
POOR STEEL MARGINS
The price has fallen 15 percent from this year's peak of
nearly $159, but Brazil's Vale, the largest iron ore producer,
said it expected firm Chinese demand to keep prices between $110
and $160.
"Weakness in iron ore prices seems to be driven by mills
seeking to reduce May crude output levels from current record
highs, given poor steel margins and some falls from peak
March-April restock demand levels," Standard Bank strategist
Melinda Moore said in a note.
The most-traded rebar contract, for October delivery, on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange, slipped 0.7 percent to 3,619
yuan ($590) a tonne, and is down 1.4 percent for the week, its
second such loss in a row.
Baoshan Iron and Steel, China's biggest
steelmaker by market value, posted a rise of 33 percent in
first-quarter net profit, but said steelmakers' profits were
unlikely to gain much in the second quarter as a tepid Chinese
economic recovery weighs on demand.
But Moore said she did not expect iron ore prices to stray
too far from the bank's estimated trading range of $129 to $138
during the second quarter, given low inventories of raw material
in China and fresh supplies that were "far from booming,
particularly from Brazil."
Physical trade was limited on Friday ahead of the Chinese
holidays. Rio Tinto is offering South African 64.5-percent grade
iron ore concentrate at a tender closing on Friday, traders
said.
BHP Billiton sold a cargo of 57.7-percent
grade Australian Yandi fines at $124 a tonne at a tender on
Thursday, down about $4 from earlier in the week, traders said.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0402 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT3 3619 -27.00 -0.74
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 134.6 -0.50 -0.37
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 135.68 +0.00 +0.00
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1=6.1707 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)