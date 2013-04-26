* Iron ore at 5-wk lows, down in 8 of past 9 sessions * Lean buying interest ahead of China holidays * Vale sees iron ore at $110-$160 on China demand * Shanghai rebar has 2nd straight weekly loss (Adds Baosteel comment, updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, April 26 Iron ore prices drifted to five-week lows, on track for their biggest weekly fall since mid-March, ahead of a long holiday weekend in top importer China that has thinned demand already hurt by a shaky steel market. Chinese markets will be shut between April 29 and May 1 for public holidays, with traders uncertain buying interest will return when they reopen next Thursday. "We are not positive about the market, mainly because of weak steel prices. This is supposed to be the peak consumption season for steel, but it's not happening," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. In response to slower steel demand, many small- and midsize steel mills in China have been limiting their own inventories of iron ore, opting to buy only when needed. "Instead of holding inventory for 15 to 20 days, they keep smaller stockpiles and just replenish quickly. That's why there's better demand for prompt cargo than future cargo," the trader said. Iron ore with 62 percent iron content, the industry benchmark, dropped 50 cents to $134.60 a tonne on Thursday, its weakest since March 21, based on data from information provider Steel Index. The price of iron ore -- the biggest money spinner for top miners Vale and Rio Tinto -- has fallen in eight of the last nine sessions. For the week, it is down 2.5 percent so far, the biggest such drop since the week ended March 15. POOR STEEL MARGINS The price has fallen 15 percent from this year's peak of nearly $159, but Brazil's Vale, the largest iron ore producer, said it expected firm Chinese demand to keep prices between $110 and $160. "Weakness in iron ore prices seems to be driven by mills seeking to reduce May crude output levels from current record highs, given poor steel margins and some falls from peak March-April restock demand levels," Standard Bank strategist Melinda Moore said in a note. The most-traded rebar contract, for October delivery, on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, closed down 1.3 percent at 3,600 yuan ($580) a tonne, falling for the second week in a row. Baoshan Iron and Steel, China's biggest steelmaker by market value, posted a 33 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, but said steelmakers' profits were unlikely to gain much in the second quarter as a tepid Chinese economic recovery weighs on demand. Standard Bank's Moore said she did not expect iron ore prices to stray too far from the bank's estimated trading range of $129 to $138 during the second quarter, given low inventories of raw material in China and fresh supplies that were "far from booming, particularly from Brazil." Baosteel said it sees iron ore prices staying at around $130 for the rest of the year, with steel prices also expected to remain steady. Physical trade was limited on Friday ahead of the Chinese holidays. Rio Tinto is offering South African 64.5-percent grade iron ore concentrate at a tender closing on Friday, traders said. BHP Billiton sold a cargo of 57.7-percent grade Australian Yandi fines at $124 a tonne at a tender on Thursday, down about $4 from earlier in the week, traders said. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0707 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 3600 -46.00 -1.26 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 134.6 -0.50 -0.37 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 135.68 +0.00 +0.00 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1=6.1707 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Joseph Radford)