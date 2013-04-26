* Iron ore at 5-wk lows, down in 8 of past 9 sessions
* Lean buying interest ahead of China holidays
* Vale sees iron ore at $110-$160 on China demand
* Shanghai rebar has 2nd straight weekly loss
(Adds Baosteel comment, updates rebar price)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, April 26 Iron ore prices drifted to
five-week lows, on track for their biggest weekly fall since
mid-March, ahead of a long holiday weekend in top importer China
that has thinned demand already hurt by a shaky steel market.
Chinese markets will be shut between April 29 and May 1 for
public holidays, with traders uncertain buying interest will
return when they reopen next Thursday.
"We are not positive about the market, mainly because of
weak steel prices. This is supposed to be the peak consumption
season for steel, but it's not happening," said an iron ore
trader in Shanghai.
In response to slower steel demand, many small- and midsize
steel mills in China have been limiting their own inventories of
iron ore, opting to buy only when needed.
"Instead of holding inventory for 15 to 20 days, they keep
smaller stockpiles and just replenish quickly. That's why
there's better demand for prompt cargo than future cargo," the
trader said.
Iron ore with 62 percent iron content, the industry
benchmark, dropped 50 cents to $134.60 a tonne on Thursday, its
weakest since March 21, based on data from information provider
Steel Index.
The price of iron ore -- the biggest money spinner for top
miners Vale and Rio Tinto -- has
fallen in eight of the last nine sessions. For the week, it is
down 2.5 percent so far, the biggest such drop since the week
ended March 15.
POOR STEEL MARGINS
The price has fallen 15 percent from this year's peak of
nearly $159, but Brazil's Vale, the largest iron ore producer,
said it expected firm Chinese demand to keep prices between $110
and $160.
"Weakness in iron ore prices seems to be driven by mills
seeking to reduce May crude output levels from current record
highs, given poor steel margins and some falls from peak
March-April restock demand levels," Standard Bank strategist
Melinda Moore said in a note.
The most-traded rebar contract, for October delivery, on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange, closed down 1.3 percent at
3,600 yuan ($580) a tonne, falling for the second week in a row.
Baoshan Iron and Steel, China's biggest
steelmaker by market value, posted a 33 percent rise in
first-quarter net profit, but said steelmakers' profits were
unlikely to gain much in the second quarter as a tepid Chinese
economic recovery weighs on demand.
Standard Bank's Moore said she did not expect iron ore
prices to stray too far from the bank's estimated trading range
of $129 to $138 during the second quarter, given low inventories
of raw material in China and fresh supplies that were "far from
booming, particularly from Brazil."
Baosteel said it sees iron ore prices staying at around $130
for the rest of the year, with steel prices also expected to
remain steady.
Physical trade was limited on Friday ahead of the Chinese
holidays. Rio Tinto is offering South African 64.5-percent grade
iron ore concentrate at a tender closing on Friday, traders
said.
BHP Billiton sold a cargo of 57.7-percent
grade Australian Yandi fines at $124 a tonne at a tender on
Thursday, down about $4 from earlier in the week, traders said.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0707 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT3 3600 -46.00 -1.26
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 134.6 -0.50 -0.37
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 135.68 +0.00 +0.00
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1=6.1707 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
and Joseph Radford)