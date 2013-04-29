* China steel firms "should not blindly expand output" -CISA
* Iron ore at 5-wk lows, has dropped in 9 of past 10
sessions
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, April 29 Spot iron ore prices are
likely to slip further this week as softer steel demand may prod
Chinese steel mills to curb output, although a shorter trading
period in Beijing will limit market activity.
China's steel industry body on Saturday warned that an
anticipated rise in demand would not be enough to justify sharp
increases in production by the country's steel mills -- world's
biggest iron ore buyers -- in coming months.
"Downstream demand will gradually improve, but at the same
time it is difficult to see any relatively big rises in steel
consumption, and the expectations of steel firms should not be
too high, and they should not blindly expand output," Zhu Jimin,
chairman of the China Iron and Steel Association, said on
Saturday.
China's daily crude steel output has stayed near record
highs above 2 million tonnes since mid-February as producers
banked on demand that typically peaks during the second quarter.
But a tepid economic recovery in China also meant a slow
pickup in steel demand.
"The mood is generally bearish. Mills are keeping their iron
ore inventory low because I think they are considering
production cuts in the future," said an iron ore trader in Hong
Kong.
Stockpiles of iron ore at major Chinese ports rose slightly
to above 68 million tonnes last week, data from industry
consultancy Mysteel showed, reflecting slack demand from
domestic mills.
"The fact that the port stocks haven't really been moving
shows there is not a lot of buying interest," the Hong Kong
trader said.
Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI eased 0.4
percent to $134.10 a tonne on Friday, matching a low last seen
on March 20, based on data from the Steel Index.
The commodity dropped nearly 3 percent last week, its
steepest such loss since mid-March. Prices have fallen in nine
of the last 10 sessions.
Chinese markets are shut from Monday to Wednesday for public
holidays.
Iron ore indexes
Last Change Pct Change
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 134.1 -0.50 -0.37
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 132.84 +0.00 +0.00
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.)