* Iron ore also under pressure, swaps fall

* U.S., China data fuel sell-off in Shanghai commodities

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, May 2 Shanghai steel futures dropped more than 2 percent to their lowest since September as Chinese investors returned from a three-day break and sold off commodities amid indications of slower economic growth.

China's factory activity eased in April, suggesting the overall economy remains under pressure in the current quarter after growing a less than forecast 7.7 percent in the previous quarter.

The factory data also points to a weak outlook for steel demand that usually peaks in May, and could curb the need for Chinese mills to stock up on raw material iron ore.

The most traded rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a session low of 3,533 yuan ($570) a tonne, the weakest for a most-active contract since Sept. 7.

Other Shanghai-traded commodities were also sold off, including copper, zinc and rubber as investors took their cue from losses in overseas markets.

Worries over slower growth in the United States and China fuelled a sell-off on the first day of May, with the 19-commodity Thomson Reuters Jefferies CRB index sliding nearly 2 percent.

By the midday break, rebar was down 2.4 percent at 3,549 yuan.

"Steel traders are in the midst of a destocking cycle and I think this will continue this month. I don't see any positive catalyst that will drive steel prices higher," said Helen Lau, senior mining analyst at UOB-Kay Hian in Hong Kong.

The price of Shanghai rebar, a steel product used in construction, has fallen more than 13 percent this year.

Lau said steel prices may struggle to recover in June when construction activity usually slows due to the summer heat.

SWAPS DOWN

Iron ore swaps fell in sympathy with rebar, with the June contract trading at $122.50 a tonne after settling at $124.25 on Wednesday, traders said.

"Sentiment's a bit bad. No one is looking to buy and there are plenty of offers in the spot market," said a Singapore-based iron ore trader.

Two Australian cargoes are among those on offer -- one is 165,000 tonnes of 61-percent grade Pilbara iron ore fines and the other is 70,000 tonnes of 57.7-percent grade Yandi fines, traders said.

Pilbara fines were last sold at around $138 per tonne and Yandi at about $124 before the Chinese went on a three-day holiday that ended on Wednesday, traders said. They expect the latest cargoes to fetch lower prices.

"Chinese mills are well stocked. They generally have over 20 days of (iron ore) inventory, so there's no pressing need for them to buy spot now," said the Singapore trader.

Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI was unchanged at 134.10 a tonne on Tuesday, according to data provider Steel Index. There was no price assessment on Wednesday due to a public holiday in Singapore.

First hit last week, that price was the cheapest for iron ore since March 20.

($1 = 6.1650 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Tom Hogue)