SHANGHAI, May 7 Shanghai steel futures edged up
for the third consecutive session to a near one-week high on
Tuesday, while weak global growth kept gains limited, pressuring
raw material iron ore that has already hit a near 5-month low.
Steel demand in the world's largest producer has been held
in check by the sluggish recovery in the global economy, with
limited restocking from end users seen at a time when
consumption typically picks up, in April and May.
Despite a rebound in steel futures prices, traders said
physical demand was facing headwinds, with many big steel mills
producing at losses of about 100 yuan a tonne or higher, which
is expected to curb the upside for iron ore.
"Our recent orderbooks are not bad, but mills are
maintaining record high production, betting demand to pick up
some time, a move that may weigh on the market," said an
official with a large state-owned steel mill.
The most active rebar futures for October delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange rose half a percent to 3,643
yuan ($590) a tonne by midday break. It hit a session high of
3,658 yuan, the highest since Apr.26.
"I haven't seen any turnaround in market fundamentals yet,
and steel mills will keep buying iron ore as long as they do not
cut production, but only at low prices," said an iron ore trader
in Shanghai.
A cargo of 170,000 tonnes of Australian fines of grade 58
percent was sold at $119 a tonne via Singapore-based GlobalORE
platform on Monday, and a similar cargo was sealed at $119.5 a
tonne on the China Beijing International Mining Exchange
platform, up from $118.5 a tonne last week.
Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI stood
unchanged at $128.1 a tonne on Monday, according to data
provider Steel Index. It hit near five-month lows on Friday, the
biggest weekly fall in seven weeks, and also the third straight
weekly drop.
A slow recovery in China suggested by low growth in the
services sector has fuelled concern over the economic revival,
weighing on steel and iron ore demand.
However, Rio Tinto, the world's No.2 iron ore
miner, will press on with plans to boost production by a quarter
at its Australian mines by 2015, shrugging off pressure to slow
spending and conserve cash as the commodity boom
cools.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0332 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT3 3643 +18.00 +0.50
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 128.1 +0.00 +0.00
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 130.4 +0.00 +0.00
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1=6.1667 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)