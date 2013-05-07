* Steel futures pare gains after nearing one-week high * Steel mills remain cautious about buying iron ore (Updates Shanghai rebar close) SHANGHAI, May 7 Shanghai steel futures rose to a near one-week high early on Tuesday before paring gains later in the session on worries about global growth, pressuring raw material iron ore that has already hit a near 5-month low. Steel demand in the world's largest producer has been held in check by the sluggish recovery in the global economy, with limited restocking from end users seen at a time when consumption typically picks up, in April and May. Traders said physical demand was facing headwinds, with many big steel mills producing at losses of about 100 yuan a tonne or higher, which is expected to curb the upside for iron ore. "Our recent orderbooks are not bad, but mills are maintaining record high production, betting demand to pick up some time, a move that may weigh on the market," said an official with a large state-owned steel mill. The most active rebar futures for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed nearly unchanged at 3,624 yuan ($587) a tonne, after hitting a session high of 3,658 yuan, the highest since April 26. "I haven't seen any turnaround in market fundamentals yet, and steel mills will keep buying iron ore as long as they do not cut production, but only at low prices," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. A cargo of 170,000 tonnes of Australian fines of grade 58 percent was sold at $119 a tonne via Singapore-based GlobalORE platform on Monday, and a similar cargo was sealed at $119.5 a tonne on the China Beijing International Mining Exchange platform, up from $118.5 a tonne last week. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI stood unchanged at $128.1 a tonne on Monday, its lowest level in almost five months, according to data provider Steel Index. Last week iron ore fell 4.5 percent, its third straight such drop and its biggest weekly drop since mid-March. A slow recovery in China suggested by low growth in the services sector has fuelled concern over the economic revival, weighing on steel and iron ore demand. But Rio Tinto, the world's No.2 iron ore miner, is set to press on with plans to boost production by a quarter at its Australian mines by 2015, shrugging off pressure to slow spending and conserve cash as the commodity boom cools. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0702 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 3624 -1.00 -0.03 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 128.1 +0.00 +0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 130.4 +0.00 +0.00 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1=6.1667 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Himani Sarkar)