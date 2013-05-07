* Steel futures pare gains after nearing one-week high
* Steel mills remain cautious about buying iron ore
SHANGHAI, May 7 Shanghai steel futures rose to a
near one-week high early on Tuesday before paring gains later in
the session on worries about global growth, pressuring raw
material iron ore that has already hit a near 5-month low.
Steel demand in the world's largest producer has been held
in check by the sluggish recovery in the global economy, with
limited restocking from end users seen at a time when
consumption typically picks up, in April and May.
Traders said physical demand was facing headwinds, with many
big steel mills producing at losses of about 100 yuan a tonne or
higher, which is expected to curb the upside for iron ore.
"Our recent orderbooks are not bad, but mills are
maintaining record high production, betting demand to pick up
some time, a move that may weigh on the market," said an
official with a large state-owned steel mill.
The most active rebar futures for October delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange closed nearly unchanged at
3,624 yuan ($587) a tonne, after hitting a session high of 3,658
yuan, the highest since April 26.
"I haven't seen any turnaround in market fundamentals yet,
and steel mills will keep buying iron ore as long as they do not
cut production, but only at low prices," said an iron ore trader
in Shanghai.
A cargo of 170,000 tonnes of Australian fines of grade 58
percent was sold at $119 a tonne via Singapore-based GlobalORE
platform on Monday, and a similar cargo was sealed at $119.5 a
tonne on the China Beijing International Mining Exchange
platform, up from $118.5 a tonne last week.
Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI stood
unchanged at $128.1 a tonne on Monday, its lowest level in
almost five months, according to data provider Steel Index.
Last week iron ore fell 4.5 percent, its third straight such
drop and its biggest weekly drop since mid-March.
A slow recovery in China suggested by low growth in the
services sector has fuelled concern over the economic revival,
weighing on steel and iron ore demand.
But Rio Tinto, the world's No.2 iron ore miner, is
set to press on with plans to boost production by a quarter at
its Australian mines by 2015, shrugging off pressure to slow
spending and conserve cash as the commodity boom
cools.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0702 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT3 3624 -1.00 -0.03
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 128.1 +0.00 +0.00
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 130.4 +0.00 +0.00
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1=6.1667 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez and Himani Sarkar)