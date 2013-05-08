* Gains in steel and iron ore seen unsustainable * Little improvement in market fundamentals * April iron ore imports highest this year (Updates Shanghai rebar close) By Ruby Lian and David Stanway SHANGHAI, May 8 Shanghai steel futures rose more than 1 percent to a one-week high on Wednesday, supported by upbeat trade data, but concerns over record levels of output and doubts about real demand in the economy are expected to curb the gains. China's exports and imports grew more than expected in April, offering the possibility of a better outlook for the world's second-largest economy, but the figures failed to end suspicion that financial maneuvering by exporters and speculative capital inflows are masking weakness in real demand. A slow economic recovery is expected to dent growth in China's steel demand, while a domestic supply glut could prompt mills to reduce runs that are now at record levels, and put pressure on raw material iron ore. "I think the moderate rise in steel and iron ore is sentiment driven and temporary. Steel market fundamentals haven't improved significantly, while record steel output, slow sales and tight cash flow will weigh on the market," said Peter J. Cho, an iron ore derivatives broker with ICAP in Singapore. The most active rebar futures contract for October settlement on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended up 1.16 percent to close at 3,669 yuan ($600) a tonne. It hit a session high of 3,670 yuan a tonne, the highest since April 26. Despite signs of weak demand pick-up and declining margins, China's steel sector, the world's biggest, continued to turn out more than 2 million tonnes a day in April, traditionally the start of the country's peak steel consumption season. China's average daily crude steel output hit a record of 2.129 million tonnes over April 21 to 30, data from the China Iron & Steel Association (CISA) showed. The industry body warned that steel demand in China was expected to remain weak in May, but said iron ore shipments were unlikely to be seriously affected, with port stockpiles now low. "We'll see some volatility in the near- to medium-term as we go through cycles of restocking and destocking, and prices will be unlikely to get back to this year's highs," Cho said. IRON ORE BOUNCES Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI rebounded from near a five-month low to $130 a tonne on Tuesday, up $1.9 from Monday. It hit $158.9, its highest for the year so far, on Feb.20. Though steel mills remain reluctant to restock, largely due to razor-thin margins or even losses, surging steel production has boosted demand for iron ore. "April's trade data confirm China's iron ore import demand remains robust. Solid steel output rates combined with relatively tight domestic inventories, both at mills and ports, is creating a supportive environment for iron ore," said Lachlan Shaw, a senior commodities analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "We would not be surprised to see a modest iron ore re-stock cycle through the rest of this quarter, especially if China's strong crude steel output continues into May and June." China's iron ore imports rose to 67.15 million tonnes in April, the highest this year and up 4 percent from March. BHP Billiton , the world's third-largest iron ore producer, is expecting accelerating supply of the raw material will push down prices. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0716 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 3669 +42.00 +1.16 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 130 +1.90 +1.48 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 132.2 +0.00 +0.00 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1=6.1541 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Muralikumar Anantharaman)