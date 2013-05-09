* China producer price data weighs on rebar futures * Baosteel cuts June prices, first reduction in 9 months * Lackluster growth in steel demand curbs iron ore gains (Updates Shanghai rebar price) By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong SHANGHAI, May 9 Shanghai steel futures fell for the first time in five sessions after China's producer prices dipped and its top listed steelmaker cut prices of key products for the first time in nine months, pressuring a sector already squeezed by weak demand. China's producer prices dropped 2.6 percent in April, sharper than an annual drop of 1.9 percent in March, data showed. Chinese factories are saddled with excess capacity due to lukewarm demand, pressuring producer prices and eroding their profits. "The producer price data added to more concerns about the economic recovery and real demand for commodities, driving down rebar futures," said Ding Rui, an analyst with Zhongcai Futures in Shanghai. The most active rebar futures for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dipped 0.7 percent to 3,621 yuan a tonne by the close. It rose initially to 3,674, its highest since April 26. Baoshan Iron & Steel, known as Baosteel, slashed its main product prices for June bookings by 150-180 yuan ($24-29) a tonne. Pricing moves by the firm usually set the tone for the wider steel sector in the country. Baosteel shares were down 0.2 percent. "The anticipation for slow economic recovery and the record levels of steel production will continue weighing on steel prices," Ding added. Despite signs of tepid demand pick-up and declining margins, China's steel sector, the world's biggest, continued to turn out more than 2 million tonnes a day in April, traditionally the start of the country's peak steel consumption season. Annual growth in the world's second-largest economy unexpectedly slowed to 7.7 percent in the first quarter from 7.9 percent in the previous three months. The lackluster growth in steel demand has forced steel mills in China, the world's top consumer of iron ore, to restrain their purchases of spot cargoes, curbing gains in the raw material. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI stood almost unchanged at $130.2 a tonne on Wednesday, according to data provider The Steel Index, after rising in the previous session from near a five-month low. It hit $158.9, its highest for the year so far, on Feb.20. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0702 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 3621 -25.00 -0.69 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 130.2 +0.20 +0.15 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 131.85 +0.00 +0.00 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1410 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)