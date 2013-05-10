* Shanghai rebar futures drop 18 pct from early-Feb high
* Iron ore prices gains seen capped
By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong
SHANGHAI, May 10 Shanghai steel futures fell for
a second straight session to a one-week low on Friday as a tepid
economic recovery in China dented investors' hopes of a seasonal
pick-up in demand in the world's biggest steel consumer.
The most active rebar futures for October settlement on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange dipped to a session trough of
3,587 yuan ($590) a tonne, the lowest since May 3. It traded 0.6
percent lower at 3,610 yuan by the midday break.
China's steel demand typically improves in April and May due
to a pickup in manufacturing and construction activities after
the end of the winter season, but a patchy economic recovery has
cast a shadow on demand this year.
In the latest sign of its economic challenges, China's
factory prices fell for a 14th consecutive month in April on an
annual basis, data on Thursday showed.
The absence of strong order-books from end users and traders
has forced some Chinese steelmakers to produce at losses,
limiting their appetite for restocking raw material iron ore.
"The upside for iron ore will be capped and I expect it will
soon start a downward trend, as the steel supply glut and tepid
economic recovery will continue to weigh on steel prices," said
an iron ore trader in Shanghai.
Steel consumption in China is expected to enter a seasonal
lull in July and August as higher temperatures will slow down
activities in the construction sector, the main user of steel.
China's top listed steelmaker Baoshan Iron & Steel
will slash its June booking prices, the first
reduction in nine months and underscoring concerns over demand
in the near future.
Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI stood
unchanged at $130.2 a tonne on Thursday, according to data
provider The Steel Index. It hit $158.9, its highest for the
year so far, on Feb.20.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0330 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT3 3610 -21.00 -0.58
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 130.2 +0.00 +0.00
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 132.82 +0.00 +0.00
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.1309 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)