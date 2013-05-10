* Shanghai rebar futures drop 18 pct from early-Feb high * Iron ore prices gains seen capped By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong SHANGHAI, May 10 Shanghai steel futures fell for a second straight session to a one-week low on Friday as a tepid economic recovery in China dented investors' hopes of a seasonal pick-up in demand in the world's biggest steel consumer. The most active rebar futures for October settlement on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dipped to a session trough of 3,587 yuan ($590) a tonne, the lowest since May 3. It traded 0.6 percent lower at 3,610 yuan by the midday break. China's steel demand typically improves in April and May due to a pickup in manufacturing and construction activities after the end of the winter season, but a patchy economic recovery has cast a shadow on demand this year. In the latest sign of its economic challenges, China's factory prices fell for a 14th consecutive month in April on an annual basis, data on Thursday showed. The absence of strong order-books from end users and traders has forced some Chinese steelmakers to produce at losses, limiting their appetite for restocking raw material iron ore. "The upside for iron ore will be capped and I expect it will soon start a downward trend, as the steel supply glut and tepid economic recovery will continue to weigh on steel prices," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. Steel consumption in China is expected to enter a seasonal lull in July and August as higher temperatures will slow down activities in the construction sector, the main user of steel. China's top listed steelmaker Baoshan Iron & Steel will slash its June booking prices, the first reduction in nine months and underscoring concerns over demand in the near future. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI stood unchanged at $130.2 a tonne on Thursday, according to data provider The Steel Index. It hit $158.9, its highest for the year so far, on Feb.20. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0330 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 3610 -21.00 -0.58 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 130.2 +0.00 +0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 132.82 +0.00 +0.00 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1309 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)