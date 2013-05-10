* Shanghai rebar futures rise more than 1 pct this week * Iron ore prices seen capped by steel supply glut * A 62-pct grade iron ore deal down $2 from Thursday (Updates with Shanghai rebar closeadds iron ore deal) By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong SHANGHAI, May 10 Shanghai steel futures came off a one-week low on Friday, tracking gains in other metals, but buyers remained hesitant as a tepid economic recovery in China dented hope of a pick-up in demand in the world's biggest steel consumer. The most active October rebar futures contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dipped as low as 3,587 yuan ($590) a tonne, the lowest since May 3, before closing up 0.2 percent at 3,639 yuan. It rose by more than 1 percent this week, its first weekly rise in four. China's steel demand typically improves in April and May due to a pickup in manufacturing and construction activities after the end of the winter season, but a patchy economic recovery has cast a shadow on demand this year. In the latest sign of China's economic challenges, factory prices fell for a 14th consecutive month in April on an annual basis, data on Thursday showed. The absence of strong order-books from end users and traders has forced some Chinese steelmakers to produce at losses, limiting their appetite for restocking raw material iron ore. "The upside for iron ore will be capped and I expect it will soon start a downward trend, as the steel supply glut and tepid economic recovery will continue to weigh on steel prices," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. Steel consumption in China is expected to enter a seasonal lull in July and August as higher temperatures will slow down activities in the construction sector, the main user of steel. London copper reversed losses to trade higher on Friday after a rebound in German trade numbers added to a spate of encouraging global economic data this week that backed hopes for a pickup in industrial metal demand. China's top listed steelmaker Baoshan Iron & Steel will slash its June booking prices, the first reduction in nine months, underscoring concerns over demand in the near future. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI stood unchanged at $130.2 a tonne on Thursday, according to data provider The Steel Index. It hit $158.9, its highest for the year so far, on Feb.20. A cargo of 90,000 tonnes of 62 percent grade Australian iron ore fines was sold on the Singapore-based GlobalORE trading platform at $131 a tonne for June delivery, down $2 from a similar deal on Thursday, traders said. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0722 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 3639 +8.00 +0.22 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 130.2 +0.00 +0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 132.82 +0.00 +0.00 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1309 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Tom Hogue)