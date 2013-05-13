* Iron ore hit a near 5-month low of $128.10 in early May * Excess steel supply in China keeps pressure on prices By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, May 13 Spot iron ore prices may slip to fresh lows for the year this week amid signs that top importer China's appetite for the raw material is waning due to slow demand growth for Chinese steel. Recent below-market forecast manufacturing data has fanned concern that China's economy is experiencing a tepid recovery. Data due out later on Monday, including industrial output and retail sales, will provide more clues on the state of the world's second biggest economy. "Mills are hesitating to take (iron ore) cargo. There's an oversupply of steel and soon it may force some mills to cut production, which will pressure iron ore prices even more," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI, the industry benchmark, hit a low of $128.10 a tonne in early May, its weakest since Dec. 13, 2012, based on data from Steel Index. On Friday, it dropped half a percent to $129.60 a tonne. The price may slip further to $126-$127 this week, the Shanghai trader said. "We get inquiries but buyers are looking for quite low prices," he added. Growth in China's steel consumption -- which typically peaks during the second quarter -- has been slow, leading to huge stockpiles of steel products as steel mills kept producing at record rates in the hope that demand would catch up. Stocks of five major steel products among Chinese steel traders, including rebar and hot-rolled coil, stood at 18.4 million tonnes as of May 3, according to data compiled by Bank of America-Merrill Lynch. That is down just over 2 million tonnes from a peak of 20.6 million tonnes in mid-March, according to the data. China's daily crude steel output hit a record high of 2.129 million tonnes from April 21 to 30, based on estimates by the China Iron and Steel Association. "We would like to see steel warehouse stocks back in the 16-17 million-tonne range for margins to lift to more comfortable ranges," Standard Bank analyst Melinda Moore said in a note. "However, with 25 percent steel industry overcapacity still prevailing, this may be wishful thinking at best." Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0353 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 3643 +27.00 +0.75 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 129.6 -0.60 -0.46 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 130.9 +0.00 +0.00 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)