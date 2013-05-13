* China factory output grows slower than forecast in April * Iron ore hit a near 5-month low of $128.10 in early May * Excess steel supply in China keeps pressure on prices (Adds China industrial output, rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, May 13 Spot iron ore prices may slip to fresh lows for the year this week amid signs that top importer China's appetite for the raw material is waning due to slow demand growth for Chinese steel. China's industrial output grew 9.3 percent in April from a year earlier, still missing market expectations and dimming the outlook for recovery in the world's second biggest economy. The data released on Monday adds to other recent below-forecast manufacturing numbers out of China. "Mills are hesitating to take (iron ore) cargo. There's an oversupply of steel and soon it may force some mills to cut production, which will pressure iron ore prices even more," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI, the industry benchmark, hit a low of $128.10 a tonne in early May, its weakest since Dec. 13, 2012, based on data from Steel Index. On Friday, it dropped half a percent to $129.60 a tonne. The price may slip further to $126-$127 this week, the Shanghai trader said. "We get inquiries but buyers are looking for quite low prices," he added. Growth in China's steel consumption - which typically peaks during the second quarter - has been slow, leading to huge stockpiles of products because steel mills kept producing at record rates in the hope that demand would catch up. Stocks of five major steel products among Chinese steel traders, including rebar and hot-rolled coil, stood at 18.4 million tonnes as of May 3, according to data compiled by Bank of America-Merrill Lynch. That is down just over 2 million tonnes from a peak of 20.6 million tonnes in mid-March, according to the data. China's daily crude steel output hit a record high of 2.129 million tonnes from April 21 to 30, based on estimates by the China Iron and Steel Association. "We would like to see steel warehouse stocks back in the 16-17 million-tonne range for margins to lift to more comfortable ranges," Standard Bank analyst Melinda Moore said in a note. "However, with 25 percent steel industry overcapacity still prevailing, this may be wishful thinking at best." Shanghai steel futures initially surged 2 percent to a three-week high on Monday after the China factory output data was released, but nearly halved gains at the close. The most-traded rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended up 1.1 percent at 3,656 yuan ($600) a tonne, off a session peak of 3,687 yuan. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0701 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 3656 +40.00 +1.11 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 129.6 -0.60 -0.46 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 130.9 +0.00 +0.00 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1417 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Richard Pullin and Tom Hogue)