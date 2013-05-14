* Iron ore price down 19 pct from this year's peak * Recent factory data shows China recovery at risk By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, May 14 Spot iron ore prices slipped to near their lowest levels for the year, reflecting slow buying interest from top consumer China, where demand growth for steel is being curbed by a tepid economic recovery. Iron ore at below $130 a tonne is 19 percent off this year's peak and potentially has more downside potential as the market also braces for more supply in the second half of the year. Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI dropped 20 cents to $129.40 a tonne on Monday, according to data provider Steel Index. The price hit a low of $128.10 in early May, its weakest since mid-December. "Most steel mills are staying away from the spot iron ore market because we haven't really seen any meaningful recovery in steel demand," said an iron ore trader in China's eastern Shandong province. "We're not buying at the moment," he said. The trader's company only has around 30,000 tonnes of iron ore stocks, about a tenth of its usual inventories. Industrial production data out of China on Monday showed less than forecast growth in factory output for April, the latest sign that the nascent recovery in the world's No. 2 economy may be stalling. Other manufacturing data has also come in below market expectations, fanning concern China's economy may slow again in the second quarter after growth cooled to 7.7 percent in January-March. That is pressuring steel consumption which usually peaks in the second quarter. Chinese mills producing steel at record rates, hoping demand would catch up, have weighed on prices, and some producers may be forced to cut output. The most-traded rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 0.9 percent at 3,622 yuan ($590) a tonne. Rebar, used in construction, has fallen 17 percent from this year's peak of 4,382 yuan hit in early February. Iron ore is also under pressure from additional supply, with top miners on course to lift output. Rio Tinto is slated to increase its annual production capacity to 290 million tonnes by the third quarter from 237 million tonnes currently. "Everyone's bearish on the second half of the year with added supply coming online. I think for the next couple of months, prices are going to trade within a fairly tight range," said Jamie Pearce, head of iron ore broking at SSY Futures. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0328 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 3622 -32.00 -0.88 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 129.4 -0.20 -0.15 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 129.1 +0.00 +0.00 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1468 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Tom Hogue)