* Iron ore prices have fallen by almost 12 pct this year * Buyers seeking steep discounts on soft China steel market By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, May 15 Spot iron ore prices fell to match their lowest level for the year as a soft Chinese steel market and expectations of increased supply pressured the steelmaking raw material. China steel futures dropped for a second straight session on Wednesday and are down 18 percent from this year's peak, reflecting weak demand in the world's biggest consumer as its economy recovers at a more modest pace than previously expected. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI fell 1 percent to $128.10 a tonne on Tuesday, according to data provider Steel Index. That level, first hit on May 3, is the lowest price for iron ore since Dec. 13, 2012. It has lost nearly 12 percent of its value so far this year. "The market's depressed. There are still buyers, but generally they are only willing to consider cargoes at prices around $125 a tonne," said a Hong Kong-based iron ore trader. Anglo-Australian miner BHP Billiton sold two cargoes of 57.7 percent grade Australian Yandi iron ore fines at $117 and $116.50 per tonne via the globalOre trading platform on Tuesday, down from as much as $118.50 on Monday, traders said. Some Chinese mills may be preparing to cut steel production in the next two months, the Hong Kong trader said, a move that will curb demand for iron ore. Rio Tinto , however, sold a cargo of 61 percent grade Australian Pilbara iron ore fines at $130.30 a tonne, higher than the 62 percent benchmark, which suggests that some buyers are still anticipating a rebound in spot prices, said a trader in Shanghai. "But many smaller mills prefer to buy from non-mainstream producers such as those in Malaysia and Indonesia where they get discounted prices," he said. Recent below-market-forecast Chinese data, including industrial output and a survey on manufacturing activity, have investors worried that the world's No. 2 economy may see growth slow again in the second quarter after an unimpressive 7.7 percent expansion in January-March. That is weighing on steel consumption which has historically peaked in the second quarter, leaving mills and traders with huge stockpiles of steel products. The most briskly traded rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.1 percent to 3,599 yuan ($590) a tonne by the midday break. Iron ore is also under pressure from additional supply, with top miners on track to boost output. Rio Tinto, the world's second-biggest iron ore producer, is slated to increase its annual production capacity to 290 million tonnes this year from 237 million tonnes currently. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0332 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 3599 -40.00 -1.10 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 128.1 -1.30 -1.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 129.64 +0.00 +0.00 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1428 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)