* Iron ore prices have fallen by almost 12 pct this year * Buyers seeking steep discounts on soft China steel market * Shanghai rebar slides over 2 pct to 1-1/2-week low * China April crude steel output second highest on record (Adds China steel output, updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, May 15 Spot iron ore prices fell to match their lowest level for the year as a soft Chinese steel market and expectations of increased supply pressured the steelmaking raw material. China steel futures dropped for a second straight session on Wednesday and are down 19 percent from this year's peak, reflecting weak demand in the world's biggest consumer as its economy recovers at a more modest pace than previously expected. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI fell 1 percent to $128.10 a tonne on Tuesday, according to data provider Steel Index. That level, first hit on May 3, is the lowest price for iron ore since Dec. 13, 2012. It has lost nearly 12 percent of its value so far this year. "The market's depressed. There are still buyers, but generally they are only willing to consider cargoes at prices around $125 a tonne," said a Hong Kong-based iron ore trader. Anglo-Australian miner BHP Billiton sold two cargoes of 57.7 percent grade Australian Yandi iron ore fines at $117 and $116.50 per tonne via the globalOre trading platform on Tuesday, down from as much as $118.50 on Monday, traders said. Some Chinese mills may be preparing to cut steel production in the next two months, the Hong Kong trader said, a move that will curb demand for iron ore. Rio Tinto , however, sold a cargo of 61 percent grade Australian Pilbara iron ore fines at $130.30 a tonne, higher than the 62 percent benchmark, which suggests that some buyers are still anticipating a rebound in spot prices, said a trader in Shanghai. "But many smaller mills prefer to buy from non-mainstream producers such as those in Malaysia and Indonesia where they get discounted prices," he said. Recent below-market-forecast Chinese data has raised fears of slow second-quarter growth. That is weighing on steel consumption which has historically peaked in the second quarter, leaving mills and traders with huge stockpiles of steel products as producers kept output high to shield their market share in a fragmented industry. China's crude steel output reached 65.65 million tonnes in April, down slightly from a month ago but still the second-highest on record. The most briskly traded rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 2.3 percent to close at 3,554 yuan ($580) a tonne, just off its session low of 3,553 yuan, its weakest since May 3. Iron ore is also under pressure from additional supply, with top miners on track to boost output. Rio Tinto, the world's second-biggest iron ore producer, is slated to increase its annual production capacity to 290 million tonnes this year from 237 million tonnes currently. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0703 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 3554 -85.00 -2.34 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 128.1 -1.30 -1.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 129.64 +0.54 +0.42 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1428 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)