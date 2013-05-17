* Shanghai rebar rebounds with equities after hitting
8-month low
* China mills worried steel demand may weaken further
By Manolo Serapio Jr and Ruby Lian
SINGAPORE/SHANGHAI, May 17 Spot iron ore prices
sagged to their weakest level in more than five months and are
under pressure to fall further as slower steel demand in top
consumer China dampens appetite for the raw material.
The price of iron ore, the top money spinner for global
miners Vale and Rio Tinto , has
fallen 21 percent from February's 16-month high as a tepid
economic recovery in China curbs its demand for steel.
"The market is all negative sentiment now, and a few steel
mills in northern China have almost suspended buying iron ore,"
said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader.
"If demand is soft during a typical strong consumption
season, what happens during the weak consumption season then?"
The second quarter is normally the busiest period for
China's steel market with construction activity typically in
full swing. But declining steel prices and rising stockpiles of
steel products have suggested otherwise this year.
Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI, the
industry benchmark, fell 1.1 percent to $125 a tonne on
Thursday, a level last hit on Dec. 12, according to data
compiler Steel Index.
The price of iron ore has dropped for the past five trading
days and is down 3.5 percent so far this week, its fourth loss
out of five weeks.
Shanghai rebar futures on Friday fell to their lowest level
since September before recovering as equities jumped.
The most-traded October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange closed almost 2 percent higher at 3,622 yuan
($590) a tonne, after hitting a low of 3,523 yuan.
Softer Chinese demand and potentially increased global
supply during the second half of 2013 may keep iron ore prices
under pressure, pushing some mills to unload some contracted
cargoes.
China, which buys about two-thirds of the world's
1-billion-tonne plus iron ore a year, has imported 186.5 million
tonnes in January-March, flat from a year earlier.
"We've been offered some cheap material but we still don't
dare to buy as we are worried the market is now in a straight
downward trend," said an official who buys iron ore for a small
mill in eastern China.
"Some steelmakers have seen their order books falling
sharply and the rainy season in eastern China starts in June so
I'm afraid construction demand will be dropping further," he
added.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0726 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT3 3622 +67.00 +1.88
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 125 -1.40 -1.11
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 126.19 -1.38 -1.08
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.1492 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Tom Hogue)