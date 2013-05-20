* Iron ore at lowest since Dec, off 23 pct from 2013 peak * China housing inflation hits two-year high in April * Rising housing prices unlikely to lift steel demand (Updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, May 20 Spot iron ore prices may stretch their losses this week as Chinese mills curb inventories of the raw material amid an uncertain outlook for steel demand in the world's top consumer. Shanghai rebar futures tracked equities higher on Monday, after having fallen to eight-month lows in the previous session due to slow demand during what is normally a peak consumption season and as the overall economy grows at a modest pace. Data showing China's housing inflation quickened to a two-year high in April was unlikely to lift steel demand from real estate given Beijing's sustained efforts at cooling the sector. "The demand for real estate is still high, but it doesn't indicate that the number of new real estate projects is high," said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader. "Developers are still reluctant to start new projects. The only thing they are doing now is buying more land and waiting for the change in the current tight policy on real estate." The most actively traded rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.8 percent to close at 3,606 yuan ($590) a tonne. It fell to as low as 3,523 yuan on Friday, its weakest since last September. Rebar's gain may at best help stabilise sentiment in the iron ore market, where prices fell for a fourth week out of five last week as buyers who were wary about the outlook for steel demand bid down cargoes. "The bearish sentiment persists, but it's not going to be as bad as last week," said a Hong Kong-based trader. "One important thing to remember is that while many mills are making losses, steel production remains high which means some people are still trying to buy (iron ore) cargo." Daily crude steel output in China, which makes about half the world's steel, averaged at a record high of 2.193 million tonnes in the first 10 days of May, data from the China Iron and Steel Association showed on Friday. Even when stockpiles of steel products in China hit record levels above 22 million tonnes in March due to soft demand, China's steel producers kept production lines humming as they fought to protect their market share in a fragmented sector. Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI dropped 1.5 percent to $123.10 a tonne on Friday, the lowest level since Dec. 7, 2012, according to data provider Steel Index. Iron ore prices have fallen nearly 23 percent from this year's peak of close to $160 a tonne. "We might see support at $120. The price has fallen a lot in recent weeks and more mills may be comfortable to buy at this price level," the Hong Kong trader said. Still, any rebound may be short-lived as Chinese steel producers try to manage inventories. Some of the big mills have been unloading part of their contracted cargoes on the spot market. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0703 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 3606 +28.00 +0.78 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 123.1 -1.90 -1.52 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 123.23 +0.00 +0.00 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1419 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar and Tom Hogue)