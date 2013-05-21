* Shanghai rebar has dropped 18 pct from 2013 peak * Iron ore down a tad, but still lowest since Dec By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, May 21 Shanghai steel futures edged lower on Tuesday due to persistent concerns over tepid demand in top consumer China, although iron ore prices steadied after last week's steep fall as mills kept steel production high. A modest pace of economic recovery in China is slowing its growth in demand for steel, pushing prices down by almost a fifth from this year's peak. But mills have kept production rate at a record high, according to industry estimates. The most briskly traded rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.1 percent to 3,578 yuan ($580) a tonne. The price of rebar, or reinforcing bar which is used in construction, has fallen 18 percent from a nine-month high of 4,382 yuan in February. "We do expect to see some demand coming, but that will not sustain a steel price recovery from now on because there is no supply discipline, inventory is still high and seasonal demand from June until August will be slowing down," said Helen Lau, senior mining analyst at UOB-Kay Hian Securities in Hong Kong. Inventory of steel products among Chinese traders stood at 18.1 million tonnes as of May 10, according to data compiled by Bank of America Merrill Lynch. That is just down over 2 million tonnes from a high of 20.6 million tonnes in mid-March, based on the data, pointing to slow demand during what is typically a peak consumption period in China. Still many Chinese mills continued to ramp up production in a bid to keep their market share. Average daily crude steel output in China, which makes about half the world's steel, hit a record high of 2.193 million tonnes in the first 10 days of May, data from the China Iron and Steel Association showed last week. That may sustain demand for raw material iron ore even as most mills try to manage inventories given the slow steel market. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI was little changed at $123 a tonne on Monday from Friday's $123.10, according to data provider Steel Index. Prices fell 5 percent last week. That, however, is still the lowest price for iron ore since Dec. 7, 2012, and puts it closer to $120 a tonne which analysts deem to be near the production cost for some miners. "We would expect some local Chinese and East Coast Indian miners to be under pressure if prices hold at such levels," Standard Bank analyst Melinda Moore said in a note. "However, our modelling suggests that current supply-demand balances remain tight, and that last week's price weakness was driven by destocking pressures, rather than underlying fundamentals." Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0410 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 3578 -41.00 -1.13 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 123 -0.10 -0.08 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 123.45 +0.00 +0.00 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1389 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)