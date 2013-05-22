* Iron ore rises after 7-day fall, rebar ends flat * Gain follows sale of Australian cargo at above benchmark (Updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, May 22 Spot iron ore prices climbed off their lowest level for the year after a higher-than-expected sale of an Australian cargo suggested demand from Chinese mills may be picking up, although a soft steel market could limit further gains. Shanghai rebar futures steadied on Wednesday after plumbing eight-month lows last week, struggling to rebound with demand in top consumer China curbed by a tepid economic recovery. Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI rose half a percent to $123.60 a tonne on Tuesday, according to data provider Steel Index. That was the first gain for iron ore in eight trading sessions. The price fell to $123 on Monday, the lowest since early December. The increase followed the sale of a cargo of 61.4-percent grade Australian Pilbara iron ore fines at $125.18 a tonne on Tuesday, higher than the 62-percent benchmark as well as market offers of $122-$123 prior to the tender, traders said. "I'm not sure if the price increase can be sustained because the market is still relatively weak," said an iron ore physical trader in Shanghai. "Besides, I heard the end buyer of the Pb (Pilbara) cargo was a private steel mill that didn't have an import license but really needed the cargo so it had to buy through a trader." Many small steel mills in China rely on trading companies to secure their raw material. While the mills sometimes end up buying at a higher price, they work out funding arrangements with trading companies to help ease the immediate financial burden, traders said. "If there was no special funding arrangement, I don't think the mill would buy at such a high level. Spot volumes are also very small," a second trader in Shanghai said. Traders are now eyeing a tender for Australian 62.7-percent grade Newman iron ore fines on Wednesday to determine whether Tuesday's price gain will be sustained. Chinese mills have kept steel production high despite softer demand, with the daily crude steel output hitting a record high of nearly 2.2 million tonnes in early May, based on industry estimates. The excess available supply has put pressure on steel prices with Shanghai rebar futures down more than 12 percent this year. The most-traded October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended nearly flat at 3,594 yuan ($590) a tonne. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0711 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 3594 -1.00 -0.03 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 123.6 +0.60 +0.49 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 125.47 +0.00 +0.00 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1356 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar and Tom Hogue)