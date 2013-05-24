* At around $123/tonne, iron ore could drop to $100-trader * China PMI sparked worry economic recovery may stall By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, May 24 Shanghai steel futures steadied on Friday but still posted their second weekly loss, pressured by slow Chinese demand that is unlikely to pick up any time soon as the economy loses steam. Thursday's preliminary HSBC survey that showed China's factory activity contracted for the first time in seven months in May underlined fears the country's economic recovery could stall, curbing steel demand further as the seasonally weak consumption period begins in June. The most actively traded rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended nearly flat at 3,571 yuan ($580) a tonne after falling for the past three sessions. It dropped 0.2 percent for the week. Amid the continuing weakness in steel, there was limited spot trading in iron ore this week as most buyers stayed away from the market, traders said. "We're not buying until we see where the bottom of this market will be," said an iron ore trader in China's eastern Shandong province who has 30,000-40,000 tonnes of inventory. Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI was steady at $123.20 a tonne on Thursday, according to data provider Steel Index. It was nearly flat for the week. But a similar iron ore price gauge by Platts fell $1.75 to $123.10 a tonne, traders said, after China's PMI data soured sentiment. "I think the price can decline to around $100. The steel market is still weak and we're heading to summer which is a low period for consumption," the trader said. A slowdown in China's economy cut demand for steel and iron ore last year, pulling iron ore prices to a three-year low below $90 a tonne and prompting miners to review expansion plans and deepen cost cuts. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0707 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 3571 +4.00 +0.11 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 123.2 +0.00 +0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 124.47 +0.00 +0.00 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1340 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Sunil Nair)