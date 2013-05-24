* At around $123/tonne, iron ore could drop to $100-trader
* China PMI sparked worry economic recovery may stall
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, May 24 Shanghai steel futures
steadied on Friday but still posted their second weekly loss,
pressured by slow Chinese demand that is unlikely to pick up any
time soon as the economy loses steam.
Thursday's preliminary HSBC survey that showed China's
factory activity contracted for the first time in seven months
in May underlined fears the country's economic recovery could
stall, curbing steel demand further as the seasonally weak
consumption period begins in June.
The most actively traded rebar contract for October delivery
on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended nearly flat at
3,571 yuan ($580) a tonne after falling for the past three
sessions. It dropped 0.2 percent for the week.
Amid the continuing weakness in steel, there was limited
spot trading in iron ore this week as most buyers stayed away
from the market, traders said.
"We're not buying until we see where the bottom of this
market will be," said an iron ore trader in China's eastern
Shandong province who has 30,000-40,000 tonnes of inventory.
Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI was
steady at $123.20 a tonne on Thursday, according to data
provider Steel Index. It was nearly flat for the week.
But a similar iron ore price gauge by Platts fell $1.75 to
$123.10 a tonne, traders said, after China's PMI data soured
sentiment.
"I think the price can decline to around $100. The steel
market is still weak and we're heading to summer which is a low
period for consumption," the trader said.
A slowdown in China's economy cut demand for steel and iron
ore last year, pulling iron ore prices to a three-year low below
$90 a tonne and prompting miners to review expansion plans and
deepen cost cuts.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0707 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT3 3571 +4.00 +0.11
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 123.2 +0.00 +0.00
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 124.47 +0.00 +0.00
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.1340 Chinese yuan)
