* China steel output down slightly in mid-May-CISA
* Outlook for steel demand dimmed by slow China economy
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, May 27 Chinese steel futures fell to
their weakest levels in nearly nine months on Monday, pressured
by soft demand in the world's biggest steel consumer whose
economic recovery may be at risk of stalling.
Data last week showing China's factory activity shrank for
the first time in seven months in May has cast doubts on the
already tepid recovery happening in the world's No. 2 economy,
dimming the outlook for steel demand and consequently Chinese
appetite for its raw material, iron ore.
The most traded rebar contract for October delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a session low of 3,506
yuan ($570) a tonne, its weakest since Sept. 7, 2012. By the
midday break, rebar was down 1.5 percent at 3,516 yuan.
Steel demand slowed further last week in some parts of China
due to heavy rains ahead of the seasonally weak consumption
period that usually starts in June, said a Shanghai-based iron
ore trader.
"Mills are just not getting enough orders so their
inventories keep building up. At some point they would need to
cut output sharply otherwise they would be facing some cashflow
problems."
China's daily crude steel output eased only slightly to
2.185 million tonnes in mid-May from a record pace of 2.193
million tonnes in the first 10 days of the month, industry data
showed on Monday.
China's excess steel capacity is depressing prices more now
than in recent years because the economy is growing at a slower
pace than the double-digit clip over the past decade. Mills are
also cautious in cutting production steeply to keep their market
share in a fragmented sector.
China's gross domestic product grew by a smaller than
forecast 7.7 percent in the first quarter and analysts say
recent weak data may keep growth under 8 percent in April-June.
If the decline in steel production is sustained, that could
curb Chinese appetite for imported iron ore. Spot iron ore
prices are already down by more than a fifth from this year's
peak levels.
Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI last
stood at $123.20 a tonne on Thursday, according to data provider
Steel Index, just off the 2013 low of $123 reached earlier last
week. The price hit a peak of $158.90 in February, a 16-month
high.
There was no price assessment on Friday due to a public
holiday in Singapore.
"In the past weeks, people were looking at $120 as the
bottom price. But now it seems that a lot of people are looking
at $110-$115. The sentiment's bearish," said another Shanghai
trader.
"We have almost cleared all our stocks and we're not buying
any cargo. We are quite pessimistic, we think the market will
fall further."
($1 = 6.1316 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)