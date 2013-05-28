* Iron ore at lowest since Dec, has lost 17 pct this year

* Shanghai rebar near record lows hit in Sept

* Reining in China's steel capacity only way out for sector -CISA (Adds CISA comment, updates rebar price)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, May 28 Shanghai steel futures fell to near nine-month lows on Tuesday, and spot iron ore prices were at their weakest this year, as the risk that China's economic recovery could stall dampened demand for the commodities in the world's top consumer.

Shanghai rebar prices are down 15 percent this year, trading close to the record lows of last September, when an economic slowdown in China hit demand. That also dragged iron ore prices to three-year lows below $90 a tonne and forced global miners to review expansion plans.

But with high production by Chinese steel mills now supporting demand for iron ore, that scenario may not repeat itself just yet, some traders say.

The most-traded rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a session trough of 3,479 yuan ($570) a tonne, its lowest since Sept. 7, 2012. It closed down 0.7 percent at 3,491 yuan.

Slow demand has hammered Chinese steel prices this year. The world's No. 2 economy has seen softer growth curb steel consumption at a time when it usually peaks.

A contraction in factory activity in May for the first time in seven months, based on a preliminary survey last week, suggests the economy may grow slower in the second quarter than the pace of 7.7 percent from January to March.

Stockpiles of steel products among Chinese traders dropped to 20.24 million tonnes by the end of April from 21.92 million tonnes at end-March, but that was more than 6 million tonnes higher than at the start of the year, the China Iron and Steel Association said in a report.

"Controlling capacity and adjusting product structure is the only way out of a strange situation in which the sector is not peaking despite being in the peak season," the association said.

TOO EARLY FOR REPEAT

Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI fell 1.9 percent to $120.90 a tonne on Monday, the lowest since Dec. 6, based on data from information provider Steel Index. The price has dropped almost 17 percent this year.

"We are going through a seasonal phase right now, where demand seems to be a bit lower," said an iron ore trader in Singapore. "Mills have been destocking iron ore, but what that implies is at some point they have to restock."

Soft steel demand has led Chinese producers to limit supplies of raw material iron ore, with bigger mills unloading some back to the market.

A tender for an Australian cargo of 64.5-percent grade iron ore concentrate was cancelled on Monday, possibly because of low bids, said a Shanghai-based trader.

But it may be too early for iron ore prices to repeat the drop of last September that led to a third-quarter fall of more than 22 percent, traders said.

Shanghai rebar hit an all-time low of 3,376 yuan on Sept. 6, around the same time that iron ore hit a three-year low of $86.70.

"Steel production is still high and many in the market believe buying interest will come back when iron ore falls to around $115," said the Singapore trader.

China's daily crude steel output was 2.185 million tonnes in mid-May, off a record pace of 2.193 million in the first 10 days of the month, industry data showed.

($1=6.1211 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by David Stanway in Beijing; Editing by Tom Hogue)