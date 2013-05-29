* Iron ore down about 15 pct in May, worst month since Aug * Shanghai rebar closing in on record low on weak demand * IMF cuts China forecast; CISA sees further steel price drop * Mills reselling iron ore cargoes; traders unload at a loss (Updates with Wednesday prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, May 29 Spot iron ore fell below $113 a tonne, its lowest level in more than seven months, and Shanghai rebar futures fell near a nine-month low on Wednesday, due to slower steel demand in top consumer China. Some Chinese mills have been selling back iron ore cargoes to the market and traders are unloading shipments at a loss amid expectations that the price of the steelmaking raw material may fall further as the Chinese economy sees slower growth. The International Monetary Fund cut to 7.75 percent its growth forecast for China this year from 8 percent previously, citing a weak global economy that has hurt its exports. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI fell by 4.2 percent to $112.90 a tonne on Wednesday, the lowest since Oct. 16, 2012, according to data provider Steel Index. That was the steepest single-day decline for iron ore since Mar. 14, when it slid 4.4 percent. The price has fallen about 15 percent in May, on track for its worst monthly performance since August when it tumbled 24 percent. "The market is tanking and some mills are selling their contracted cargoes with no premium at all," said a Hong Kong-based iron ore trader. That suggests the mills are looking at cutting steel production further, as China heads into its seasonally weak consumption phase from June, he said. China's daily crude steel output slipped to 2.185 million tonnes in mid-May from a record pace of 2.193 million in the first 10 days of the month, industry data showed. Some traders are also trying to unload cargoes bought when prices were at around $130, the Hong Kong-based trader said. "These traders are deciding to take the loss now because they don't believe iron ore prices will go up in the near term," he said. Even with Chinese mills eventually replenishing stockpiles, a seasonal increase in the country's own iron ore supply combined with an increase in global seaborne material "suggests that iron ore prices may be weaker in the second half of 2013", Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note. MORE PRESSURE FOR STEEL The market's bearish tone heightened this week after steel prices in China fell further as supply outpaced demand. The most active October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a session low of 3,433 yuan ($560) a tonne on Wednesday, a level last seen on Sept. 7. It closed at 3,439 yuan, down 1.5 percent. Shanghai rebar hit an all-time low of 3,376 yuan on Sept. 6, around the same time that iron ore hit a three-year low of $86.70. The price of rebar, a steel product used in construction, has dropped by nearly 22 percent from February's nine-month peak of 4,382 yuan, and Chinese mills see a further decline. With China's steel production capacity still too high and iron ore prices also likely to decline further, domestic steel prices are going to fall deeper this year, Wang Xiaoqi, deputy chairman of the China Iron and Steel Association, said at an industry conference in Shanghai. Iron ore swaps were also under pressure, reflecting market expectations that spot rates could slip further. The June contract traded at $114.25 a tonne in Asia, traders said, after settling at $115.33 on Tuesday, the lowest since early December. The July contract eased to $111 from $111.92, they said. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0706 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 3439 -52.00 -1.49 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 117.8 -3.10 -2.56 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 118.23 -3.33 -2.74 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1=6.1215 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Silvia Antonioli in London; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Muralikumar Anantharaman)