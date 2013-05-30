By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong
| SHANGHAI
SHANGHAI May 30 Shanghai rebar prices fell for
the fourth straight day on Thursday to hit near nine-month lows
on concerns about steel overcapacity in China and a sluggish
economy.
Traders expected further declines in the near term after
steelmaking raw material iron ore hit its lowest level in more
than seven months on Wednesday.
The most active rebar futures contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange dropped to a session low of 3,420 yuan
($560) a tonne on Thursday, a level last seen on Sept.7. It was
at 3,438 yuan by the midday break, down about 1 percent, and not
very far from an all-time low of 3,376 yuan set in September.
Rebar is down 3.7 percent this week in the world's largest
steel producer and consumer, and has fallen 22 percent from its
2013 peak in early February.
That has led to steep losses in iron ore.
"Steel mills are unprofitable and destocking raw material
due to worsening surplus and waning demand," said an iron ore
trader in Beijing.
Current steel product inventories in China could be about
6.5 million tonnes higher compared to last year, according to
the China Iron and Steel Association, which also forecast price
declines.
The International Monetary Fund has cut its growth forecast
for China this year to 7.75 percent from 8 percent, citing a
weak world economy and exports, adding to concerns that the
world's second-largest economy is losing momentum.
Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI fell 4.2
percent to $112.90 a tonne on Wednesday, the lowest since Oct.
16, 2012, according to data provider Steel Index.
Some traders expect iron ore prices, which are down 22
percent so far this year, to fall to $100 a tonne or even lower
in coming weeks.
The bearish sentiment was reflected in the declines in iron
ore swaps.
"The June contract was $107.5 on Thursday, down $1 from
Wednesday, and there are very few buyers in the physical
market," said Peter Cho, an iron ore derivatives broker with
ICAP in Singapore.
($1 = 6.1267 Chinese yuan)
