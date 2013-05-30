* Shanghai rebar drops to near nine-month low
* Iron ore to weaken further to $100/T -traders
(Updates Shanghai rebar close)
By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong
SHANGHAI, May 30 Shanghai rebar dropped to a
near nine-month low on Thursday, stretching its losses into a
fourth straight session on steel overcapacity in China, while
concerns about a sluggish economic growth in the key consumer
also hurt prices.
Traders expect rebar to drop further in the near term as
China heads into its seasonally weak steel consumption phase
from June. This will drag on prices of the key steelmaking raw
material iron ore that hit a more than 7-month low on Wednesday.
The most active rebar futures contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange hit a session low of 3,420 yuan ($560)
a tonne on Thursday, the lowest since early September 2012. It
closed at down 1 percent at 3,438 yuan, not very far from an
all-time low of 3,376 yuan set in September.
Rebar prices have shed 3.7 percent this week and are down 22
percent from their 2013 peak hit in early February.
"Steel mills are unprofitable and destocking raw material
due to worsening surplus and waning demand," an iron ore trader
in Beijing said.
Current steel product inventories in China could be about
6.5 million tonnes higher compared to last year, according to
the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).
CISA has said that overcapacity is the biggest challenge
facing the sector, with total crude steel capacity amounting to
around 1 billion tonnes, far higher than last year's total
output of 716.5 million tonnes.
This comes at a time when slower economic growth is curbing
China's demand for steel and iron ore.
The International Monetary Fund has cut its growth forecast
for China this year to 7.75 percent from 8 percent, citing a
weak world economy and exports, adding to concerns that the
world's No.2 economy is losing momentum.
Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI fell 4.2
percent to $112.90 a tonne on Wednesday, the lowest since Oct.
16, 2012, according to data provider Steel Index.
Some traders expect iron ore prices, which are down 22
percent this year, to drop to $100 a tonne or even lower in
coming weeks.
The bearish sentiment was reflected in iron ore swaps.
"The June contract was $107.5 on Thursday, down $1 from
Wednesday, and there are very few buyers in the physical
market," said Peter Cho, an iron ore derivatives broker with
ICAP in Singapore.
($1 = 6.1267 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Himani Sarkar)