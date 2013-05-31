* Iron ore at near 8-month low as China demand stalls * Shanghai rebar has biggest monthly loss since Aug (Updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, May 31 Iron ore prices are on course to end May with their steepest monthly fall since August, reflecting slower demand in top consumer China, where steel futures slid to near all-time lows. Shanghai rebar futures racked up their worst monthly performance since August, and traders are unsure if steel and iron ore prices have yet hit bottom. "We still have two cargoes that we are not able to sell, as buyers are still waiting for prices to fall further, so we have no option but to wait until the market rebounds," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore fell 1.2 percent to $111.60 a tonne on Thursday, its lowest since Oct. 8, 2012, according to data provider Steel Index. The price of iron ore is down almost 17 percent for the month. That is its steepest slide since losing nearly a quarter of its value in August, potentially cutting profit margins of top miners Vale and Rio Tinto , whose biggest revenue earner is iron ore. Iron ore has fallen 9.4 percent this week in its largest such drop since late August. Slower Chinese demand comes as miners increase output from a year ago, adding to pressure on prices. Iron ore loadings from Australia, the top exporter of the raw material, were 45.9 million tonnes in May, down 3 million tonnes from the previous month, but up 5 million tonnes from a year earlier, according to a trader who tracks the data. "This clearly shows that China's demand has reduced, but at the same time supply has significantly increased from Australia over the previous year," he said. Iron ore prices have tracked the weakness in Chinese steel prices as supply outpaces demand. The most actively traded rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a session low of 3,411 yuan ($560)a tonne on Friday, before closing at 3,416 yuan, down 0.7 percent. For all of May, rebar, used in construction, fell 5.6 percent, its biggest drop since August's 9 percent slide. Rebar's slump puts it close to an all-time low of 3,376 yuan reached on Sept. 6, around the same time that iron ore hit a three-year low of $86.70, when China's economic slowdown hit steel demand. The next key piece of China data to watch will be Saturday's official Purchasing Manager's Index, with economists expecting a decline to 50.1 in May from 50.6 in April. An initial private-sector PMI survey last week showed a contraction for the first time in seven months, fuelling a sell-off in commodities and equities. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0729 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 3416 -23.00 -0.67 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 111.6 -1.30 -1.15 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 110.79 -6.22 -5.32 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1=6.1309 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Ruby Lian in Shanghai; Editing by Richard Pullin)