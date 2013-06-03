* Shanghai rebar rises after five-day slide * China official PMI up, but HSBC gauge sees contraction * Iron ore fell 10 pct last week, biggest drop since Oct 2011 (Updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, June 3 Shanghai steel futures rose for the first time in six sessions on Monday, lifted by government data showing China's factory sector continued to expand although caution prevailed amid uncertainty on the outlook for steel demand. China's official Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 50.8 in May from April's 50.6, according to data released on Saturday, beating market expectations and allaying some concerns over a possible slowdown in the world's No. 2 economy. But optimism was checked on Monday by HSBC/Markit's PMI reading at 49.2, the lowest since October 2012 and suggesting that China's factory activity shrank. "Buoyant official PMI data only backstops further loss of confidence, rather than inspiring fresh confidence," said Vishnu Varathan, market economist at Mizuho Corporate Bank. The most-traded rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1.5 percent to close at 3,483 yuan ($570) a tonne, just off the intraday peak of 3,485 yuan. The official PMI focuses on bigger and state-owned firms, while the HSBC/Markit series covers smaller private enterprises. "The HSBC/Markit PMI shows that smaller firms are struggling while the official PMI seems to suggest that the economy is doing good enough that there is no need for the government to provide stimulus for the economy," said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader. "This is not good for steel and other industries in terms of demand." The caution is evident in the spot iron ore market where deals remain scarce, with some traders looking at further declines in prices of the raw material. "There are a few mills who asked us for some cargoes, but their price indication is quite low, and it's quite impossible to get the deal done," said another trader in Shanghai. Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI fell 1.1 percent to $110.40 a tonne on Friday, a level last seen on Oct. 8, 2012, according to data provider Steel Index. The price of iron ore dropped 10.4 percent last week, its biggest such decline since October 2011. Iron ore also posted its worst month since August, sliding nearly 18 percent in all of May. Chinese mills opt for domestic iron ore over imported material during periods when prices are declining, Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note, and that does not yield a positive near-term outlook for spot iron ore. "We think this is starting to happen now. The impact will be to keep local prices higher, which will spur more Chinese output than otherwise and may pressure spot iron ore prices lower still in coming weeks," the bank said. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0700 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 3483 +52.00 +1.52 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 110.4 -1.20 -1.08 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 111.16 +0.37 +0.33 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1345 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Tom Hogue and Muralikumar Anantharaman)