* Iron ore up 4 pct on Tuesday, biggest one-day gain since Oct * Chinese restocking ahead of June 10-12 holidays By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, June 5 Spot iron ore prices climbed the most in a day in eight months and hit one-week highs as Chinese mills replenished stockpiles ahead of the Dragon Boat Festival holidays next week. But lean trading volumes suggest further price gains may be limited given a shaky steel demand outlook in top market China where the economy is growing at a slower pace than many had expected. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI jumped 4.2 percent to $116.60 a tonne on Tuesday, according to data provider Steel Index. That is iron ore's biggest daily percentage gain since rising by more than 6 percent in early October. The sharp increase came after global miner BHP Billiton sold two cargoes at higher than expected prices, traders said. BHP sold a shipment of 61 percent grade Australian iron ore fines at $117 a tonne at a tender, surpassing market expectations of $111-$112, traders said. BHP also sold a cargo of Australian 62.7 percent grade fines at $120 a tonne, similarly exceeding market expectations of $114-$115, traders said. "There's some restocking demand from mills before next week's holidays. Some mills have limited stocks and given their consumption remains reasonably high, it would be difficult for them to restock next week," said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader. Chinese markets are shut for the holidays on June 10 to 12. On Wednesday, a 90,000-tonne cargo of Australian 57.7 percent grade Australian iron ore fines was sold at $109.50 a tonne on the platform run by the China Beijing International Mining Exchange, nearly $5 more than a similar grade sold on the platform last Friday, the Shanghai trader said. The rebound in iron ore prices followed a decline of more than 10 percent last week, the steepest weekly drop since October 2011, as weaker steel prices curbed demand for the raw material. Shanghai steel futures fell to their lowest level in nearly nine months last week amid slower Chinese demand that reflects a modest pace of economic activity. Recent weak manufacturing data suggests China's economy may have grown lesser in the second quarter than the 7.7 percent clip in January-March. "I don't think iron ore's gains will be sustainable as overall market fundamentals have not really changed. Prices are likely to fall again next week," said a second iron ore trader in Shanghai. Shanghai rebar futures were steady on Wednesday after gaining in the past two sessions. The most-traded rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 0.1 percent at 3,468 yuan ($570) a tonne by the midday break. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0425 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 3468 -5.00 -0.14 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 116.6 +4.70 +4.20 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 118.09 +4.93 +4.36 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1286 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Ruby Lian in Shanghai; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)