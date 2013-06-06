* Shanghai rebar has dropped 16 pct this yr * Iron ore steadies after surge, down about a fifth this yr * China steel sector seen pressured unless mills cut output (Updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, June 6 Chinese steel futures fell nearly 2 percent to match the year's low on Thursday, reversing gains earlier in the week, and are likely to drop further as supply continues to outpace demand in the world's top consumer. The weakness in the steel market has pressured raw material iron ore, with prices down about a fifth this year, underlining the impact on commodities of a tepid economic recovery in China. "I think the worst has yet to come for the steel sector," said Helen Lau, senior mining analyst at UOB-Kay Hian Securities in Hong Kong. "There needs to be production cuts in China, otherwise we'll see prices test new lows." China's daily crude steel output has stayed above 2 million tonnes since mid-February, hitting a record 2.193 million tonnes in early May, based on industry estimates. That has helped deflate steel prices since demand is slow, while producers have shied away from cutting output mainly to keep their market share. The most briskly traded rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a session trough of 3,411 yuan ($560) a tonne, matching a level marked last week when it was the weakest since September. It closed down 1.6 percent at 3,421 yuan. Rebar, a steel product used in construction, has lost about 16 percent of its value this year. Leading Chinese steelmaker Baosteel Group said on Tuesday it expects domestic steel consumption to remain weak through the third quarter "which will force mills to be more rational in their production plans". Iron ore swaps fell on the back of rebar's losses, extending steep declines from Wednesday. The June contract dropped to around $114 a tonne after settling at $115.25 in the session before, while the July contract slid to $110.75 from $112.33, dealers said. Both contracts, cleared by Singapore Exchange, lost more than $3 on Wednesday. Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI, the industry benchmark, was unchanged at $116.60 a tonne on Wednesday, after rising more than 4 percent the prior day, according to data provider Steel Index. Tuesday's price surge, the most in a day since last October, came after some mills restocked ahead of the June 10-12 Dragon Boat Festival holiday in China, although the buying momentum may have been short-lived. "A lot of traders who have port cargoes have not offered those cargoes yet hoping the market will rise further. But I don't see iron ore going beyond $120 at this point," said a trader in Shanghai. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0704 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 3421 -56.00 -1.61 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 116.6 +0.00 +0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 118.99 +0.90 +0.76 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1278 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Joseph Radford)