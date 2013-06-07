* Rebar headed for 4th weekly drop, iron ore set for weekly gain * Chinese mills limit iron ore stocks, see more price drop By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, June 7 Shanghai steel futures sagged to a nine-month low on Friday and were headed for a fourth weekly loss amid worries tepid demand in top market China may push producers to curb output that hit a record pace in May. Chinese mills are limiting their stockpiles of raw material iron ore on expectations that prices which have fallen by nearly a third from this year's peak may drop further as the overall economy grows at a modest clip. The most active rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell to a low of 3,402 yuan ($550) a tonne, its weakest since Sept. 6, 2012. For the week, the contract is down 0.4 percent. Rebar, a steel product used in construction, hit a record low of 3,376 yuan on Sept. 6, fuelling a slide in iron ore prices to a three-year low of $86.70 at that time. Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI fell 2.3 percent to $113.90 a tonne on Thursday, resuming its decline after gaining sharply earlier in the week, based on data from price provider Steel Index. "The rebound was mainly due to traders trying to push the market back up, and it couldn't last because steel mills are trying to keep low inventories of iron ore," said a Hong Kong-based iron ore trader, who sees support for prices at $100. Restocking of iron ore by some Chinese steel mills picked up this week, although they have been looking for cheaper cargoes, said an iron ore trader in China's eastern Shandong province. Iron ore prices shot up by more than 4 percent on Tuesday, the biggest single-day rise since last October, as some mills replenished inventories ahead of a long holiday weekend in China, although the buying momentum quickly lost steam. Iron ore is up 3.2 percent for the week, after a more than 10 percent drop last week. But it is still down 28 percent from a 16-month top of $158.90 hit in February. Chinese markets are shut for the Dragon Boat Festival break on June 10-12. "Small steel mills are maintaining their iron ore inventories at about 3-7 days on expectation of a further fall in prices," said an iron ore trader in Hebei province. "The steel market is too weak." China's daily crude steel output has stayed above 2 million tonnes since mid-February and hit a record 2.193 million in early May, based on industry estimates, but the production pace may slow down going forward. Several Chinese steel mills have idled production facilities from early May for maintenance that would affect around 2 million tonnes of output of pig iron and other steel products, according to data compiled by industry consultancy Umetal. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0429 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 3418 -16.00 -0.47 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 113.9 -2.70 -2.32 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 113.7 -5.29 -4.45 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1362 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Ruby Lian in Shanghai; Editing by Himani Sarkar)