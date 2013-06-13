* Rebar futures slightly up after hitting new 9-month low * Traders awaiting potential policy support BEIJING, June 13 Shanghai steel rebar futures inched higher after hitting a fresh nine-month low on Thursday in the first trading session after a three-day national holiday, though concerns about weak demand and overcapacity dominated investors thoughts. The most active rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell to a low of 3,386 yuan ($550) per tonne, the lowest since Sept. 6, before nudging up to end the morning session at 3,427 yuan, still down more than 16 percent for the year. "I don't think gains in rebar futures will be supported by fundamentals as spot rebar and iron ore prices are still weakening and traders are not making bookings," said Ding Rui, an analyst with Zhongcai Futures in Shanghai. "So in the short term, I expect prices to be mildly volatile but will make no big jump." Benchmark 62 percent iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI ended Friday at $110.90, down more than a fifth since the beginning of the year. Despite the slump in iron ore prices, the fundamentals continue to look reasonably strong. Customs data at the weekend showed that imports of iron ore rose 2.1 percent in May to reach their third-highest volume ever. Steel output has also remained close to a record, but prices have continued to suffer as a result of overcapacity, and traders said they were now looking to the government to try to figure out ways of rectifying the problems. "Obviously there is too much steel supply and that is always the problem - we are all waiting to see what the government will do," said an iron ore trader based in southern China, referring to a new plan to address crippling rates of overcapacity in key industrial sectors like steel, cement and aluminium, expected to be released soon. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0437 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 3427 6.00 0.17 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 110.9 0.00 0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 111.96 0.00 0.00 *In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1335 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by David Stanway and Ruby Lian; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)