* Shanghai steel futures touch fresh low in early trade

* Ore traders welcome move to scrap licenses

SHANGHAI, June 14 Shanghai steel rebar futures slipped to a nine-month low on Friday amid concerns about tepid demand in top consumer China, while output cuts by steel mills are expected to weigh on iron ore.

A slower-than-expected economic recovery is affecting steel demand growth in China, and with the traditionally slow summer season about to arrive steel mills are set to cut production, reducing purchases of raw material iron ore.

"The bearish sentiment is not waning, and the rainy season in many regions is also slowing construction activities, putting pressure on steel demand," said an iron ore broker in Beijing.

The most active rebar futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dipped to a low of 3,382 yuan a tonne, the lowest since September last year, in morning trade. It was trading at 3,421 yuan a tonne by the midday break, down 1 yuan from Thursday's close.

Benchmark 62-percent iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI gained $1.10 to $112 a tonne on Thursday, supported by restocking by Chinese steel mills after a three-day holiday.

However, traders expect the gains in iron ore prices to be unsustainable, especially once production cuts take effect.

Some Chinese steelmakers are tentatively curbing output by starting plant maintenance, as weak steel prices squeeze margins, but the cut is not expected to be big enough to ease a supply surplus and support prices.

"Steel mills are cutting output and prices in response to slower sales - if the output cutback is bigger, we might see a big fall in iron ore prices," a trader in Shanghai said.

China is planning to ditch an iron ore import licensing system in a move that will allow more steel mills and traders to gain access to supplies, and could help cut steel mills' production costs.

Traders welcomed the move as they would no longer need to pay commission to licensed importers to import the raw material -- a fee that could make the difference between profit and loss.

"This is definitely good news for those traders that do not have a licence. This can cut our import costs and we would have more options in the market," the Shanghai trader said. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Richard Pullin)