By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong

SHANGHAI, June 17 Shanghai steel futures jumped more than 2 percent to hit a near three-week high on Monday on rising raw material costs, although a weaker outlook for Chinese demand due to slower economic growth and overcapacity kept a lid on prices.

The most active rebar futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 1.9 percent at 3,477 yuan. It earlier hit a high of 3,508 yuan ($570) a tonne, a level last seen on May 28.

A rebound in iron ore prices late last week, helped by post-holiday restocking by some steel mills, encouraged traders to push up rebar, lifting it off nine-month lows.

However, analysts still expect steel demand to be curbed by cooling growth in the world's top producer and consumer, China.

"Traders are keen to lift prices when seeing billet inventories in some northern Chinese regions falling and iron ore prices rising," said Dai Xianghui, analyst with SDIC CGOC Futures in Beijing.

Average daily crude steel output fell nearly 2 percent by late May from a record 2.193 million tonnes in early May. Traders said this could help ease the supply glut if the modest cutback is increased in coming weeks.

Iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI gained 1.4 percent to $113.6 a tonne on Friday, the highest since June 6, according to information provider the Steel Index.

Billet, a semi-finished steel product used to make rebar for construction sector, gained 50 yuan to 2,970 yuan a tonne over the weekend after slumping over past few weeks, traders said.

Evidence has mounted in recent weeks that China's economic growth is fast losing momentum, and risks are rising that it will fall further in the second quarter, suggested by weak May export data and domestic activity.

"Stagnant growth in China's economy means that steel consumption will not see any big pick-up in near term, so I don't think the rebound will be sustainable," Dai added.

A volume of 80,000 tonnes of 62-percent Australian iron ore was sold at $116 a tonne for July delivery, up $1.5 from a similar deal sealed last Friday, traders said.

Despite the gains seen since late last week, traders expect the iron ore rally to be short-lived given weak prospects for steel demand, with buyers withdrawing bids for iron ore swaps.

"Buyers have been pulling back their bids after swaps rose quickly following spot cargoes, suggesting the market is still short of confidence on the near-term market outlook," said an iron ore swap broker in Beijing. ($1 = 6.1308 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Richard Pullin and Himani Sarkar)