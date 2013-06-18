* China's crude steel output hits record in May
* Iron ore up for 3rd day on Monday, hits highest since June
5
* Weak steel market prospects to cap iron ore, steel prices
By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong
SHANGHAI, June 18 Shanghai steel futures
struggled to sustain gains on Tuesday, coming off three-week
highs hit in the previous session as a rise in output in top
consumer China dragged on prices.
Given a steel supply glut in China, traders also expect
rapid gains in the key steelmaking raw material iron ore to be
unsustainable. China's crude steel output hit a record 67.03
million tonnes in May, industry consultancy Custeel said, citing
data from the National Bureau of Statistics.
Some Chinese steel mills have been tentatively curbing
output by starting plant maintenance, but the cuts looks like
being too little to help ease the pressure on steel prices that
dropped to a nine-month low last week.
"The pace of steel production cutback is too slow, which
means high output and slower sales will remain a big pressure
capping prices in the near term, particularly, in the coming
weak consumption season," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai.
With fears of losing bank credit and market share, steel
mills have no intention to largely slash output in near term.
The most active rebar futures for October settlement on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange stood little changed at 3,487
yuan a tonne by midday break. Rebar hit a near three-week high
of 3,508 yuan on Monday, boosted by rising raw material costs.
Benchmark iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI rose for a third
straight session on Monday, hitting $115 a tonne -- the highest
since June 5, according to information provider the Steel Index.
But weak steel market prospects are expected to cap gains.
"Some mills are restocking after the holiday break,
supporting iron ore, but I do not think the gains are solid and
prices are likely to start falling after hitting $120 a tonne,"
the iron ore trader said.
A cargo of 165,000 tonnes of 62-percent Australian iron ore
was sold at $118.9 a tonne on the Singapore-based GlobalORE
trading platform, for July delivery, up $2.9 from a similar deal
sealed on Monday, traders said.
