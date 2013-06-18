* China's crude steel output hits record in May

* Iron ore up for 3rd day on Monday, hits highest since June 5

* Weak steel market prospects to cap iron ore, steel prices

By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong

SHANGHAI, June 18 Shanghai steel futures struggled to sustain gains on Tuesday, coming off three-week highs hit in the previous session as a rise in output in top consumer China dragged on prices.

Given a steel supply glut in China, traders also expect rapid gains in the key steelmaking raw material iron ore to be unsustainable. China's crude steel output hit a record 67.03 million tonnes in May, industry consultancy Custeel said, citing data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

Some Chinese steel mills have been tentatively curbing output by starting plant maintenance, but the cuts looks like being too little to help ease the pressure on steel prices that dropped to a nine-month low last week.

"The pace of steel production cutback is too slow, which means high output and slower sales will remain a big pressure capping prices in the near term, particularly, in the coming weak consumption season," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai.

With fears of losing bank credit and market share, steel mills have no intention to largely slash output in near term.

The most active rebar futures for October settlement on the Shanghai Futures Exchange stood little changed at 3,487 yuan a tonne by midday break. Rebar hit a near three-week high of 3,508 yuan on Monday, boosted by rising raw material costs.

Benchmark iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI rose for a third straight session on Monday, hitting $115 a tonne -- the highest since June 5, according to information provider the Steel Index. But weak steel market prospects are expected to cap gains.

"Some mills are restocking after the holiday break, supporting iron ore, but I do not think the gains are solid and prices are likely to start falling after hitting $120 a tonne," the iron ore trader said.

A cargo of 165,000 tonnes of 62-percent Australian iron ore was sold at $118.9 a tonne on the Singapore-based GlobalORE trading platform, for July delivery, up $2.9 from a similar deal sealed on Monday, traders said. (Editing by Himani Sarkar)