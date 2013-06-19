* Iron ore traders pick up cargoes amid positive sentiment

* Steel mills reluctant to build up stocks

* Shanghai rebar hit 3-week high, as high output weighs (Updates Shanghai rebar close, adds iron ore deals)

By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong

SHANGHAI, June 19 Spot iron ore prices jumped for a fourth straight day to a three-week high as traders increased buying to lift the market, while weak restocking by Chinese steelmakers and tepid steel consumption are expected to cap the rally for the raw material.

The increasing supply glut in China would keep denting steel prices that previously hit nine-month lows, although strong production means that high appetite for iron ore could support prices against a steep fall.

"Steel mills are not piling up stocks but preferring to buy a hand-to-mouth volume from existing inventories at ports. It's traders picking up cargoes as they are keen to push up prices," said an iron ore trader in Beijing.

"But the rise is too fast while demand is not strong enough to catch up, so iron ore prices are likely to retreat as long as there is no explosive restocking from mills," he added.

Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore index .IO62-CNI=SI stretched gains by $2.7 or 1.8 percent to $117.7 a tonne on Tuesday from Monday -- the highest since May 28, according to information provider the Steel Index.

A weak consumption season, as the hot summer weather would slow down construction activities, the key consumer for rebar, is also pressuring steel prices.

Chinese steel mills have kept record level production in order to secure bank loans and market share, leaving high inventories to weigh on prices.

The average daily crude steel output rose marginally to 2.156 million tonnes in early June compared with 2.154 million tonnes in late May, the China Iron & Steel Association estimated.

The most active rebar futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a three-week high of 3,530 yuan ($580) a tonne on Wednesday on rising raw material costs. It closed 1.2 percent higher to 3,526 yuan.

A volume of 80,000 tonne, 62 percent Australian iron ore fines were sold at $119.5 a tonne for July delivery and another similar deal was done at $120 via Singapore-based GlobalORE on Wednesday, up from $119 on Tuesday, traders said.

Iron ore swaps rose by $1 to $117.5 a tonne for July contract, and billet, a semi-finished steel product used to produce rebar, also jumped 30 yuan to 3,000 yuan a tonne, the first time it broke the level in June.

"Firmer steel prices are encouraging bullish sentiment among iron ore traders, but slower consumption season and high steel supply will restrain gains in iron ore prices," said Peter Cho, an iron ore swap broker with ICAP in Singapore.

Cho expected another rise of about 5 percent to be the upward limit for the third quarter. ($1 = 6.1285 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Michael Perry)