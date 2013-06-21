* Rebar swings to gains amid commodities selloff

* Some traders expect iron ore to lose upward momentum (Updates to Shanghai rebar close)

SHANGHAI, June 21 Shanghai steel futures rose on Friday to a four-week high as investors shrugged off an early tumble due to a global commodities selloff and focused instead on a price rally in raw material iron ore.

Global equity and commodity markets tumbled overnight on concerns about a U.S. Federal Reserve plan to scale back its bond-buying stimulus now that the U.S. economy is expanding more strongly.

The most-traded October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange reversed an early 1.5 percent decline to hit 3,547 yuan ($580) a tonne, its highest since May 27. It closed up 1 percent at 3,516 yuan.

"Some bullish investors are taking positions, betting that the robust gains in iron ore prices will support rebar against sharp falls," said Wang Bing, a broker with Orient Futures in Shanghai.

Spot iron ore prices surged to a four-week high as some large trading companies bought cargoes at rising prices in a bid to boost the market, traders said.

The benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore index .IO62-CNI=SI extended gains for a sixth straight session to $120.60 a tonne on Thursday. It was on course for the second-biggest weekly gain this year, according to the Steel Index.

However, some traders believe the gains are unlikely to be sustained in coming weeks as real demand from steel mills is not picking up strongly enough to keep pace with price rises, while a growing steel supply glut will weigh on prices.

Iron ore swaps cleared by the Singapore Exchange <0#SGXIOS:> started to fall on Thursday, with the most active July contract slumping $3 to $114.75 a tonne. ($1 = 6.1282 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Richard Pullin and Muralikumar Anantharaman)