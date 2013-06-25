* China shares at over 4-year lows on funding worries * Mills not buying spot iron ore amid bearish sentiment By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, June 25 Shanghai steel futures fell for a second day on Tuesday over concerns tighter credit in top market China may derail economic growth and cut demand for steel and raw material iron ore. The decline in rebar prices followed more losses in Chinese equities, which sank to their lowest levels since early 2009 as the cash squeeze fears persisted. The most actively traded rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a session low of 3,423 yuan ($560) a tonne, its cheapest since June 14. It was down 1 percent at 3,432 yuan by the midday break. China's central bank has engineered a tightening of cash in money markets as it tries to rein in excessive credit growth, particularly in the lightly regulated "shadow banking" sector. The moves by the People's Bank of China saw interest rates spike to 25 percent for some deals late last week. "It is uncertain how long the 'cleansing' on shadow banking will take," said Helen Lau, senior analyst for metals and mining at UOB-Kay Hian Securities in Hong Kong. Steel traders will be hurt by the tighter credit and that will drag down prices, she said. The iron ore market is getting similarly hit with buyers remaining scarce. "Traders are finding it difficult to sell stocks except for some specific grades, and spot prices are still falling," said an iron ore trader in China's eastern Shandong province. The upcoming low-consumption season for steel will further weigh on iron ore prices, he said. Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI slid 1.7 percent to $116.60 a tonne on Monday, its lowest level since June 17, according to data provider Steel Index. Iron ore, China's biggest commodity import by volume and the top revenue earner for global miners Vale and Rio Tinto , has lost more than 3 percent of its value in the past two days. For the year, it has fallen almost 20 percent. Traders are eyeing Rio Tinto's sale tender for 165,000 tonnes of 61.4-percent grade Pilbara iron ore fines for pricing cues, although many in the market are looking at a lower price. A Singapore-based trader said the cargo could sell for as low as $113 a tonne, below current market offers of around $115. "The sentiment's bearish for now. Mills are not buying because they foresee steel production cuts in China," said the trader. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0351 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 3432 -36.00 -1.04 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 116.6 -2.00 -1.69 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 116.11 -4.19 -3.48 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1451 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Ruby Lian in Shanghai; Editing by Tom Hogue)