* Iron ore at 1-1/2-week low, drops over 5 pct in 3 days * China liquidity concerns persist despite central bank move By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, June 26 China steel futures dropped for a third day running on Wednesday, weighed down by slow demand in the world's top market and worries that liquidity will remain tight. Shanghai rebar tracked further losses in Chinese equities, which dropped despite central bank efforts to abate fears of a cash crunch by providing liquidity to institutions in need. But while the central bank signalled it would act as the lender of last resort for banks caught in a short-term squeeze, it did not change its stance of tightening market conditions to rein in the sharp growth in informal lending. "I agree that the central bank should not pump more liquidity into the economy because it's not good. But in the short term, there will be some pain as the market adjusts," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. In particular, the steel market will take a hit as traders' access to financing is curbed. That will prompt them to liquidate stocks, which should drag down prices, the trader said. The most traded rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 0.4 percent at 3,427 yuan ($560) a tonne by the midday break. A Chinese mill sold Tangshan steel billet on Wednesday at 2,887 yuan a tonne, 57 yuan lower than a week ago and 43 yuan cheaper than Tuesday, traders said, reflecting weak market demand. Buying interest for iron ore, steel's raw material, was also limited. "There are still mills buying iron ore but they're cautious. They've become very selective on the price, the material and the shipment date," said another Shanghai-based trader. "They prefer prompt shipments than forward cargoes because of the uncertainty in available bank financing." Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI fell 2.2 percent to $114 a tonne on Tuesday, the lowest since June 14, according to data provider Steel Index. Iron ore has dropped more than 5 percent over the past three trading sessions, and is down 17 percent in April-June, on track for its second straight quarterly loss. Global miner Rio Tinto sold a cargo of 61.4-percent grade Australian Pilbara iron ore fines at $113.73 a tonne in a tender on Tuesday, traders said, down more than $11 from a similar tender about a month ago. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0427 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 3427 -15.00 -0.44 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 114 -2.60 -2.23 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 115.24 -0.87 -0.75 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1453 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Tom Hogue)