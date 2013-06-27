* Spot iron ore may rebound after fall to 1-1/2-week low
* Rebar bounces back after three-day decline
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, June 27 Shanghai steel futures rose
on Thursday after a three-day fall, with iron ore swaps also
gaining on expectations that recent declines in spot prices
would lure Chinese mills back into the market.
Concerns over a liquidity crunch in China had eased with
money market rates dropping for a fifth day and Shanghai stocks
rebounding, although caution is still in the air as the central
bank looks bent on cracking down on risky informal lending.
The most briskly traded rebar contract for October delivery
on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a session high of
3,486 yuan ($570) a tonne. It was up nearly 1 percent at 3,468
yuan by the midday break.
Rebar's gains pulled up iron ore swaps, with the July
contract trading at a high of $115 a tonne, after
settling at $112.83 on Wednesday, said a broker in Singapore.
The August contract rose to $112 from $111, said
a trader in China's eastern Shandong province.
"There is some confidence back in the market. Some mills are
starting to inquire, some are buying small lots of 5,000-10,000
tonnes because prices have fallen," said the Shandong-based
trader.
"But given the fluctuating prices, they just buy what they
immediately need, like up to 15 days for small mills and then
wait where prices will go."
Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI, the
industry benchmark, dropped 0.2 percent to $113.80 a tonne on
Wednesday, the lowest since June 14, according to data provider
Steel Index.
But the pace of decline had eased from the past three
sessions with the price falling as much as 2.2 percent on
Tuesday as the liquidity fears in China held back buyers.
"Some of our customers said they could not get letter of
credit from banks and they might have to wait until July when
they expect the credit crunch to have eased," said an iron ore
trader in Shanghai.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0444 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT3 3468 +33.00 +0.96
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 113.8 -0.20 -0.18
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 114.26 -0.98 -0.85
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.1470 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Ruby Lian in Shanghai; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)