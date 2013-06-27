* Spot iron ore may recover after fall to 1-1/2-week low * Rebar bounces back after three-day decline (Updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, June 27 Shanghai steel futures rose on Thursday after a three-day fall, with iron ore swaps also gaining on expectations that recent declines in spot prices would lure Chinese mills back into the market. Concerns over a liquidity crunch in China had eased with money market rates dropping for a fifth day, although caution is still in the air as the central bank looks bent on cracking down on risky informal lending. Chinese stocks finished lower. The most briskly traded rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a session high of 3,486 yuan ($570) a tonne, before closing at 3,471 yuan, up 1.1 percent. Rebar's gains pulled up iron ore swaps, with the July contract trading at a high of $115 a tonne, after settling at $112.83 on Wednesday, said a broker in Singapore. The August contract rose to $112 from $111, said a trader in China's eastern Shandong province. "There is some confidence back in the market. Some mills are starting to inquire, some are buying small lots of 5,000-10,000 tonnes because prices have fallen," said the Shandong-based trader. "But given the fluctuating prices, they just buy what they immediately need, like up to 15 days for small mills and then wait where prices will go." Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI, the industry benchmark, dropped 0.2 percent to $113.80 a tonne on Wednesday, the lowest since June 14, according to data provider Steel Index. But the pace of decline had eased from the past three sessions with the price falling as much as 2.2 percent on Tuesday as the liquidity fears in China held back buyers. "Some of our customers said they could not get letter of credit from banks and they might have to wait until July when they expect the credit crunch to have eased," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0711 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 3471 +36.00 +1.05 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 113.8 -0.20 -0.18 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 114.26 -0.98 -0.85 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1470 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Ruby Lian in Shanghai; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Subhranshu Sahu)