* Official China PMI at 50.1 in June from 50.8 in May
* Limited buying interest for iron ore after recent gains
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, July 1 Shanghai steel futures edged
lower on Monday after a government survey showed China's factory
activity slowed further in June, weakening the outlook for
demand from the world's top steel consumer.
China's official purchasing managers' index dropped to 50.1
last month from 50.8 in May, a state survey published by the
National Bureau of Statistics showed, underscoring worries about
tepid growth in the world's No. 2 economy in the second quarter.
A separate survey by HSBC/Markit showed a PMI reading of
48.2 for June, the lowest in nine months and largely in line
with an initial estimate.
The most-traded rebar contract for January delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.6 percent to 3,515
yuan ($570) a tonne, after falling almost 9 percent in the
second quarter, its second such loss in a row.
"The PMI data suggests there is a long way to go before we
see a recovery in steel prices. The economy is in a soft patch
and we are at the weak consumption season for steel," said an
iron ore trader in Shanghai.
Construction projects in China typically slow down during
July and August with parts of the country hit by hot weather and
other regions suffering from heavy rains, cutting demand for
steel.
Buying interest for iron ore, the key raw material in making
steel, is likely to be limited this week given the sustained
weakness in the steel market, traders said.
Benchmark 62-percent grade iron .IO62-CNI=SI rose 1
percent to $116.50 a tonne on Friday, extending gains for a
second session, based on data from compiler Steel Index.
Chinese mills "are struggling to digest the higher prices",
the Steel Index said in a note.
"I think we will see prices stuck between $110 and $120.
Mills will buy some cargoes if the price drops again close to
$110, but they will stop buying if it rises back near $120,"
said the Shanghai trader.
Despite Friday's gain, iron ore still ended the past week
with a nearly 2 percent loss, and fell 15.1 percent in
April-June, its second straight quarterly drop.
Global miner BHP Billiton is offering an
80,000-tonne cargo of 57.5-percent grade Australian Yandi iron
ore fines at a tender closing later on Monday.
The cargo may be sold between $100-$105 a tonne, lower than
last week's sale of a similar grade shipment for around $109,
said a trader in Singapore, reflecting the bearish market
sentiment.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0352 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN4 3515 -21.00 -0.59
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 116.5 +1.20 +1.04
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 116.55 +0.17 +0.15
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.1376 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)