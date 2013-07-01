* Official China PMI at 50.1 in June from 50.8 in May * Limited buying interest for iron ore after recent gains By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, July 1 Shanghai steel futures edged lower on Monday after a government survey showed China's factory activity slowed further in June, weakening the outlook for demand from the world's top steel consumer. China's official purchasing managers' index dropped to 50.1 last month from 50.8 in May, a state survey published by the National Bureau of Statistics showed, underscoring worries about tepid growth in the world's No. 2 economy in the second quarter. A separate survey by HSBC/Markit showed a PMI reading of 48.2 for June, the lowest in nine months and largely in line with an initial estimate. The most-traded rebar contract for January delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.6 percent to 3,515 yuan ($570) a tonne, after falling almost 9 percent in the second quarter, its second such loss in a row. "The PMI data suggests there is a long way to go before we see a recovery in steel prices. The economy is in a soft patch and we are at the weak consumption season for steel," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. Construction projects in China typically slow down during July and August with parts of the country hit by hot weather and other regions suffering from heavy rains, cutting demand for steel. Buying interest for iron ore, the key raw material in making steel, is likely to be limited this week given the sustained weakness in the steel market, traders said. Benchmark 62-percent grade iron .IO62-CNI=SI rose 1 percent to $116.50 a tonne on Friday, extending gains for a second session, based on data from compiler Steel Index. Chinese mills "are struggling to digest the higher prices", the Steel Index said in a note. "I think we will see prices stuck between $110 and $120. Mills will buy some cargoes if the price drops again close to $110, but they will stop buying if it rises back near $120," said the Shanghai trader. Despite Friday's gain, iron ore still ended the past week with a nearly 2 percent loss, and fell 15.1 percent in April-June, its second straight quarterly drop. Global miner BHP Billiton is offering an 80,000-tonne cargo of 57.5-percent grade Australian Yandi iron ore fines at a tender closing later on Monday. The cargo may be sold between $100-$105 a tonne, lower than last week's sale of a similar grade shipment for around $109, said a trader in Singapore, reflecting the bearish market sentiment. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0352 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN4 3515 -21.00 -0.59 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 116.5 +1.20 +1.04 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 116.55 +0.17 +0.15 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1376 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)